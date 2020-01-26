Two of the three Vigo County high schools drew first-round byes on Sunday as the Indiana High School Athletic Association drew its girls basketball sectional pairings.
Whether those extra days off will be beneficial won't be decided until Feb. 8.
The state tournament begins at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at most of the 64 sectional sites, and Terre Haute North will be one of the first teams in action. The Patriots open with Avon at the Class 4A Plainfield Sectional, with the winner facing the host team in the semifinals three days later.
Terre Haute South is assured of being in the semifinals with its bye, but the Braves will be playing either sectional favorite Brownsburg or perennial sectional contender Mooresville.
West Vigo has the bye in the seven-team Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional, the Vikings playing either South Vermillion or the host Patriots on Feb. 8. It's probably a good draw for all three of those teams, because one of them will be playing in the Feb. 9 championship game.
That means Northview's Knights probably don't have a good draw. They meet Edgewood in the second game Feb. 5, and the winner of that game would be in the semifinals against either 15-5 Brown County or 20-3 Brownstown Central.
In Class 3A play at Princeton, Sullivan's Golden Arrows also have a bye and play the host Tigers on Feb. 8. The two teams with the best records in that five-team field, Washington and Vincennes Lincoln, are in the other half of the bracket.
Riverton Parke and Parke Heritage can celebrate their moves up to Class 2A by playing each other, although they'll have to drive to Cloverdale to do so. A pretty good Southmont team awaits the winner of that rivalry game, while sectional favorite South Putnam got a bye on the other side of the bracket.
Class 2A's Eastern Greene Sectional is loaded, as expected. Third-ranked Linton appears to be in line for a semifinal contest against 10th-ranked Vincennes Rivet, while fourth-ranked South Knox — which has beaten Linton — seems to have an easier road to the championship game.
In Class A sectionals, defending champions North Vermillion and North Central both got byes.
The Falcons' biggest threat at Attica appears to be Clinton Central in the opposite bracket, while the Thunderbirds are likely to have to avenge an earlier one-point loss to Bloomfield as both those teams look like good bets to reach the championship game.
Class 4A
At Plainfield
Feb. 4 — Avon vs. Terre Haute North, followed by Brownsburg vs. Mooresville
Feb. 8 — Plainfield vs. Avon-North winner, followed by Terre Haute South vs. Brownsburg-Mooresville winner
Class 3A
At Owen Valley
Feb. 4 — South Vermillion vs.Owen Valley
Feb. 5 — Brown County vs. Brownstown Central, followed by Edgewood vs. Northview
Feb. 8 — West Vigo vs. South Vermillion-Owen Valley winner, followed by Feb. 5 winners
At Princeton
Feb. 4 — Pike Central vs. Vincennes Lincoln
Feb. 8 — Princeton vs. Sullivan, followed by Washington vs. Pike Central-Vincennes winner
Class 2A
At Cloverdale
Feb. 4 — North Putnam vs. Cloverdale, followed by Riverton Parke vs. Parke Heritage
Feb. 8 — South Putnam vs. North Putnam-Cloverdale winner, followed by Southmont vs. Riverton Parke-Parke Heritage winner
At Eastern Greene
Feb. 4 — Paoli vs. South Knox
Feb. 5 — North Knox vs. Linton, followed by Eastern Greene vs. Vincennes Rivet
Feb. 8 — Mitchell vs. Paoli-South Knox winner, followed by Feb. 5 winners
Class A
At Attica
Feb. 4 — Covington vs. Faith Christian
Feb. 8 — Attica vs. Clinton Central, followed by North Vermillion vs. Covington-Faith Christian winner
At Clay City
Feb. 4 — Bloomfield vs. Eminence, followed by Shakamak vs. White River Valley
Feb. 8 — Clay City vs. Bloomfield-Eminence winner, followed by North Central vs. Shakamak-WRV winner
All championship games Feb. 9
