For a tantalizing few moments late in the first half of a nonconference high school girls basketball game Saturday afternoon, it looked like host Terre Haute South was going to win a game in spite of itself.
Although South was on its way to 24 first-half turnovers against Castle's full-court press, the visitors' defense was a two-edged sword: when the Braves got through it, they were getting lots of opportunity shots — and making them.
Trailing 31-23, South went on a 9-3 run — a basket by Zayda Hatfield, a steal and layup by Hatfield that energized the building, a 3-pointer by Ally Pepperworth to answer a trey by the Knights, then two free throws by Paityn Shipley — that brought the Braves within 34-32.
That, unfortunately, was the game's high point for the home fans. Castle closed out the first half on an 18-2 run and won 85-58.
"Turnovers killed us," coach Will Staal said afterward. "We worked on it all week in practice, but you know a team like Castle is going to bring intensity . . . they got us all out of sorts."
Although the Knights used South turnovers to race to leads of 6-0 and 8-2, the Braves weren't deterred. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Pepperworth and Kiersten Padgett tied the score at 8, and good work on the boards kept the home team within striking distance until the last three minutes of the first half.
"At the end of the first quarter and the start of the second quarter, we played some really good basketball . . . probably our best basketball of the year," Staal noted. "But you've got to do that for 32 minutes, not just six."
Foul trouble didn't help the Braves either. Paige Baldwin, who has been an off-the-bench sparkplug this year, had four fouls before halftime and leading scorer Zayda Hatfield picked up her fourth less than two minutes into the third quarter.
By the time Hatfield had to sit for awhile, however, the Braves were nearly 20 points behind, which gave Staal a chance to see how other Braves could handle pressure. The thing he's liked about his team's first four games, the coach indicated, is how many different players have contributed at different times, pointing to Lexi Swan's defensive work Saturday as another example.
"I've seen a lot of pieces," Staal said, "we just have to put them together. [The Braves are] working hard and getting better."
Hatfield led South with 22 points, led all rebounders with seven and had four assists for the Braves, while Padgett scored 15.
Sophomore Natalie Niehaus had 30 points for Castle, with Josie Freeman adding 15 and Keira Moore 12. Carly Harpenau handed out nine assists, including the first four baskets of the game.
