Turnovers, fouls plague South girls in loss to Indianapolis Attucks

Terre Haute South led Indianapolis Crispus Attucks by three points after the first quarter, but 10 second-quarter turnovers doomed the Braves in the following eight minutes.
Although they reduced the number of miscues in the third and fourth periods, their marksmanship didn't improve enough to prevent a 44-34 loss to the visiting Tigers in girls high school basketball Saturday afternoon.
Adi Speth and Indi Nichols, both sophomore guards, paced South with 14 and 12 points respectively. Top scorers for Attucks — coached for the fifth straight season by former Indiana State running back James Banks (1979-81) — were Shyanne Vaughn with 13 points and Shyaira Woods with 11.
A three-point play by Speth put South up 7-4 and a pair of free throws by Speth closed the opening frame with the home team on top 11-8.
Midway through the second quarter, two more freebies by Speth tied the score at 14-14. Then the visitors went on a 13-3 run — fueled partly by South's inability to hang on to the ball and partly by a 3-pointer from Vaughn and a three-point play from Daisha Bullock — to seize a 27-17 advantage by halftime.
Woods opened the second half with a trey to pad the Tigers' cushion to 30-17. By the end of the third period, Vaughn and Bullock tallied back-to-back baskets to boost Attucks' lead to 37-23.
Bullock sank a free throw to begin the final frame, providing the visitors with their largest margin of the contest at 15 (38-23). Midway through the fourth stanza, Nichols gave the home fans brief hope by connecting on consecutive 3-pointers from the left wing to slice the Braves' deficit to 41-33.
But South managed only one free throw of offense in the final 3 minutes and 14 seconds, dropping its record to 0-2.
Braves regular Carmen Ellis was unavailable to play Saturday as they committed 21 fouls and 27 turnovers while shooting 32.4 percent (11 of 34) from the field.
"It's all about getting it together for four quarters," new South head coach Cole Berry told the Tribune-Star afterward. "They did play hard for four quarters. . . . We've just got to keep track of the basketball."
Berry praised Nichols' effort, particularly in the fourth period.
"She's a big-time player for us," he mentioned. "When she gets going, you see what she does for us."
Since Banks became Attucks' coach prior to the 2017-18 season, the Tigers had played South once a year and lost all four times. So this was his first victory over the Braves.
