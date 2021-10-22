Tri-West is ranked 10th in the Associated Press Class 3A football poll. They are ranked mainly because of a high-flying offense led by quarterback Ty Owens and running back Davon Brown.
So the Bruins didn’t need help when it opened sectional play against West Vigo on Friday … but they got it anyway.
Three first-quarter turnovers by the Vikings led to 21 points for the Bruins. There was no coming back from that as Tri-West advanced with a 62-12 victory at Hendricks Regional Heath Field that ended West Vigo’s season.
West Vigo’s demise came in a flash. On the second play of the contest, Peyton Clerk fumbled at the West Vigo 24. Tri-West’s Dallas Jackowski recovered the loose ball at the West Vigo 21.
Two plays later, Brown scored via a seven-yard run. Only 53 seconds had come off the game clock.
The Bruins got the ball back four plays later via an interception by Kevin Gilva, who returned it to the West Vigo 38. Three plays later, Nik Joiner caught a 23-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0. Only 2 minutes, 38 seconds had run off the clock.
With the wind in their sails, Tri-West ruthlessly put the game out of reach. After a West Vigo punt, Jeffrey Marsh Jr. caught a 40-yard touchdown catch on the first play from scrimmage. Tri-West led 21-0 and hadn’t run a play from scrimmage in its own territory.
“Against a team as good as Tri-West, they’re tremendously fast and strong players, you can’t help them in anyway. That’s what happened in the first quarter,” West Vigo coach Jeff Cobb said.
Another West Vigo fumble led to the fourth first-quarter touchdown – Alex Covey’s 14-yard touchdown catch. The Bruins had 183 yards of total offense in the opening quarter.
The second quarter offered no respite. Three touchdowns by the Bruins in the first 5:07 of the period. Two of the scores came from West Vigo interceptions, including a pick-six for Tri-West linebacker Ethan Depinet. Tri-West led 48-0 at halftime.
West Vigo scored twice in the second half with a running clock – a 6-yard touchdown run by quarterback Kaleb Marrs and a 23-yard touchdown catch by Brian Chesshir on the last play of the contest.
West Vigo finished 3-5. Cobb said it was a tough season to get through.
“This was a tough season. I feel this was tougher than last year. We lost two games [from the schedule] and it was hard to get momentum. You’re constantly in flux with who was sick and who was quarantined. It’s a learning experience for these kids. Things aren’t always fair and you have to keep fighting. That’s what this season was about.”
The Vikings do return several players, including Marrs. Cobb would like to see his Vikings focus on learning the fine arts of football to improve next season.
“For any kid coming back in any sport, they need to dedicate themselves to becoming students of the game. A lot of kids aren’t students of the game like they used to be. That’s the key for them – develop themselves in every aspect,” Cobb said.
