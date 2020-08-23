Trophy Week comes early for Braves, Pats

Trophy Week is coming a little earlier this fall for the athletes at Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South.
With so many potentially negative scenarios still possible in the future, the Patriots and Braves will meet in boys tennis Monday evening (for the racquet trophy), in girls soccer Monday evening (for the ball trophy) and in boys soccer Wednesday (for the cup trophy).
Volleyball teams almost certainly would have played for the spike trophy this week too, except that South's team hasn't yet reached its 10 practices after undergoing quarantine. The Braves' first match has been arranged Saturday at Evansville Memorial, and they will play the Patriots on Sept. 2.
"We moved [the dates of the North-South contests] up," South athletic director Ed Jarvis explained. "We're trying to make sure we get these trophy games in."
A pair of first-year head coaches, Ethan Caldwell of South and Steve Hayden of North, will be making their North-South debuts in Monday's tennis match, although Caldwell participated in the rivalry as a player — for North.
The racquet trophy made its debut last year — apparently the girls tennis teams still haven't played for their version of it yet — and it's expected to remain with the unbeaten visitors. The Patriots, 1-1 so far, will no doubt be happy to play the underdog card.
Attendance will be limited to 250 fans, and North athletic director Kris Painter admits she's not sure if that will be a problem or not.
"It's hard to gauge. We don't know what our crowds have been in the past because we don't sell tickets [for tennis]," she said. "Quite a few people from the local tennis community usually turn out for this match, but are they going to feel comfortable [this year]?"
Visiting teams might also be favored in the two soccer matches, but "might" is definitely the operative word.
In Monday's girls match, the Patriots — 2-1 so far this season — have had the ball trophy for quite a while, but the Braves announced themselves in their season opener Saturday by scoring eight goals in a Conference Indiana match at Southport.
The girls from North and South will meet again later this season — to make up for games lost to the pandemic — but Monday's is the conference match as well as the trophy match.
South boys are off to a 3-0 start and also won Saturday at Southport, coming from behind with two second-period goals. The Patriots got their season underway Saturday at the Hatchet Invitational, losing to Bloomington North and New Albany.
Soccer attendance will also be limited to 250 people at both venues. And, of course, masks should be worn and social distancing should be practiced.
Monday — South boys tennis at North, 5 p.m.; North girls soccer at South, 6 p.m. (varsity only)
Wednesday — South boys soccer at North, 5 p.m. junior varsity start
