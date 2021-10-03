Tough volleyball draws for Vigo County teams

Nobody said it was going to be easy, a fact confirmed for Vigo County high schools Sunday night when the Indiana High School Athletic Association drew the pairings for next week's soccer sectionals.
In the Class 4A sectional at Terre Haute South, the host Braves drew defending champion Brownsburg and Terre Haute North drew the team that's won the tournament just about every other year but last year, Avon.
On the bright side, wins by the Patriots and Braves would set up a North-South semifinal meeting and guarantee one of them a berth in the championship match — probably as the favorite. But it's a tough road.
West Vigo's road is perhaps even tougher. At the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional that's sent several teams to the state finals in recent seasons, the Vikings drew 2019 state runner-up Brownstown Central.
Western Indiana Conference champion Northview had better luck at Owen Valley, drawing Brown County in the Knights' opener with the winner of that match to face Owen Valley for a spot in the championship match. The Knights, who have come out of this sectional on the way to the state finals a couple of times themselves, beat both the Eagles and Patriots during the regular season.
Sullivan's Class 3A postseason route goes through the Princeton Sectional. The Arrows drew Pike Central, and would get Barr-Reeve — advanced twice by the success factor to reach 3A from Class A, but not quite as powerful this year — in the semifinals.
A team expecting a long postseason run is Linton, which hosts its own Class 2A Sectional. The Miners have beaten every team in it, and begin against North Knox.
In another Class 2A Sectional at Southmont, defending champion Parke Heritage opens against a North Putnam team the Wolves beat for the sectional title last year (and the only WIC team to beat Northview), while Riverton Parke has a bye and will face either Southmont or South Putnam in a semifinal match.
North Vermillion has a bye in the Class A Covington Sectional and has a semifinal match against either Lafayette Central Catholic or the host Trojans — probably the best two teams there. Bloomfield might be the favorite in the Class A White River Valley Sectional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.