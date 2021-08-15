Tough, seasoned Miners have postseason plans

The word "how" is probably used often in central Greene County in early August.
As in, "We know Linton is going to be good at football this season. How good?"
Words acceptable for the answer in 2021? "Pretty," or maybe "real." Maybe real good.
Coach Brian Oliver's Miners were 8-4 a year ago, falling to Evansville Mater Dei in the sectional championship game. Other losses included games against Class 3A power Southridge — the Miners' opponent this coming Friday — and an overtime loss to Class 4A Boonville. Most of the main players return.
"We have eight starters on both sides of the ball," Oliver said recently, "and we have 11 or 12 seniors. It's usually a pretty good predictor when we have double-figure seniors."
Quarterback Hunter Gennicks (5-foot-10, 175) had a combined total of 2,095 yards rushing and passing and accounted for 31 touchdowns last fall after taking over at quarterback as a sophomore in the second game of the season. Senior linebacker/running back Gabe Eslinger (6-0, 200) had 100 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, scored two touchdowns and is threatening the all-time lifting records of former all-stater and state champion Tyler Meurer. Senior fullback/linebacker Drew Smith (6-2, 215) had 99 tackles, averaged five yards per carry and even had 14 pancake blocks.
Get the picture? Not really any stars, but a lot of very productive football players. And the list hasn't ended yet.
There's senior wingback/defensive back Kaulin Padgett (5-8, 160), who accounted for eight touchdowns; senior receiver Eli Poe (6-1, 160), with 31 catches for 383 yards and five scores; junior lineman Wrigley Franklin (6-2, 220) and his 21 pancake blocks; and sophomore lineman Aiden Giles (6-2, 230), with 15 pancake blocks and two older brothers.
Landon and Damien Giles were starters (and Wabash Valley all-stars) while teaming with their sophomore brother last fall, and Aiden is showing he learned from that experience. "The twins stayed on him and really pushed him in the weight room," Oliver said.
Other potential offensive starters for Linton are senior receiver Ayden Riggleman (5-10, 170); first-year junior receiver Logan Webb (6-2, 180), who also plays basketball; senior lineman Cameron Goodman (6-3, 200); junior lineman Nathan Watson (6-0, 255); and freshman lineman Hank Gennicks. Other defensive starters could include senior defensive back (and punter) Jaydan Miller (5-8, 150), junior linebacker Hunter Johns (5-8, 170), senior linebacker Cody Jackson (5-10, 180), senior linebacker Bracey Breneman (5-11, 185) and senior lineman Donovan Debruhl (6-0, 275).
The Miner schedule includes one new opponent as South Putnam, 12-1 last year, replaces Providence. "[The Eagles] beat us in the semistate the year they won the state," Oliver recalled. And with no conference championship to play for, the regular season could be preparation for one particular opponent.
"We're going to try to win that sectional," Oliver said. "It all goes through Mater Dei."
Linton schedule
Aug. 20=Southridge=7:30 p.m.
Aug. 27=Sullivan=7 p.m.
Sept. 3=At Monrovia=7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10=At North Vermillion=7 p.m.
Sept. 17=Boonville=7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24=North Daviess=7 p.m.
Oct. 1=At North Knox=7 p.m.
Oct. 8=At Eastern Greene=7 p.m.
Oct. 15=South Putnam=7 p.m.
