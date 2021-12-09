The Top 5 things about this high school basketball weekend could easily be a longer list this week.
The boys teams from both Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South have been doing well, but South's two home games (Evansville North on Friday, Avon on Saturday afternoon) aren't with other Wabash Valley teams, and North's only game Saturday night at Vincennes is — don't jinx me, Patriots — one it should win, even there.
But there are a couple of schools south of here that deserve a little attention this week, so here's the Top 5.
5. Bulldog doubleheader — Dugger Union hosts North Vermillion on Saturday, with a girls game at 2 p.m. and a boys contest at approximately 3:30.
Dugger will be back in the Indiana High School Athletic Association again soon and is beefing its schedules back up accordingly. The visiting Falcons will be heavily favored in the girls game Saturday, but the Dugger boys have won three in a row for coach Greg Kinnaman so the second game should be pretty competitive.
4. Long rides — One of the teams Dugger has beaten this season in boys basketball is Hutsonville (I think it's actually Oblong-Hutsonville-Palestine, but the IHSA website doesn't make that clear), and the Tigers and coach Harry Marshall will be making a long ride on Saturday.
Hutsonville plays Farina (South Central) at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana — a long trip for the folks from Crawford County, a longer trip for the South Central fans.
3. Key LIC contests — The Wabash Valley's four Little Illini Conference boys teams all meet on Friday, with Casey playing at Robinson and Marshall going to Paris.
Casey is 3-2 so far but will be playing its first conference game, while the Maroons are a deceiving 3-5 and lost their only LIC game so far at Olney. Paris is 2-5 and 1-1, having beaten Lawrenceville, while Marshall is 1-6 and 0-1, its conference loss against Mt. Carmel.
2. Big WIC doubleheader — Northview hosted the Western Indiana Conference headliner doubleheader last week, and this week the Knights travel to West Vigo for girls and boys games on Friday.
In the girls game, the host Vikings (6-3, 2-1 WIC) had a six-game winning streak snapped earlier this week and need a win to keep their conference hopes viable. Northview's girls have won eight straight and haven't lost a conference game yet.
In the boys game, it's the Vikings who are on a streak, having won their first three games including two conference road games. It doesn't seem appropriate to say a game the second week of December is a must-win, but the visiting Knights (2-1, 0-1) lost their conference opener in overtime and very much don't want to be 0-2.
1. Top 10 matchup — Class 2A's fifth-ranked Park Tudor (3-0) visits Rockville to play Class 2A's sixth-ranked Parke Heritage (2-1) in a game that obviously means a lot in the state poll and could set a tone for both teams.
The Wolves are coming off a Banks of the Wabash championship, but the visiting Panthers have wins over three traditionally strong private schools — Guerin Catholic, Greenwood Christian and Indianapolis Scecina.
The Wolves' Banks championship came without Christian Johnson, which makes it a lot more impressive. His availability Friday is still unknown.
