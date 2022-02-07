This is one of the busiest weeks of high school basketball annually anyway, and last week's sectional snow has made it even trickier (are Brown County's Eagles dug out yet?). So if you're looking for a game to attend in the next few days, you'll have plenty of choices.
Here are the Top 5 things we've learned lately.
5. When will the SWIAC be decided? — Bloomfield was supposed to go to North Daviess on Thursday for a game that could have a) essentially wrapped up the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference boys championship for the host Cougars, or b) thrown the race into a three-way tie with Linton. But apparently no makeup date has yet been scheduled, or maybe they haven't told John Harrell.
Yes, coach Joey Hart of the Miners appreciates the irony of needing help from the Cardinals.
4. Welcome, Illinois visitors — Tuesday is one of those days with plenty of choices. In addition to the continuing drama of trying to get girls sectionals completed in time for girls regionals, all three Vigo County boys teams are in action.
Terre Haute North and West Vigo will be hosts to Illinois opponents, with Robinson playing the Patriots and West Vigo resuming its rivalry with another of its closest neighbors, Paris — although not on Tuesday after all. The Tigers are coming off a win over Edgar County rival Chrisman, which may not have had the drama that matchup used to have when the great Roger Beals was coaching the Cardinals.
West Vigo isn't playing on Tuesday because the Viking girls are finally involved in sectional basketball after several postponements. If the Viking girls win on Tuesday, the Paris game will be played Saturday afternoon. If the Viking girls are not playing Wednesday, the Tigers will visit the Jim Mann Green Dome then.
Terre Haute South, which will host the Vikings on Friday in the last Vigo County series game of the season, travels to Linton on Tuesday.
And speaking of Illinois, Dugger Union won two games over the weekend against OPH and Red Hill and will host Martinsville's Bluestreaks on Thursday.
3. Watch out for the Wolves — Ignore the Parke Heritage boys at your own risk the rest of the season, even if their record is just 9-9.
Coach Rich Schelsky's team has had as many weird things happen to it and its players as any program in the area, but is back to as full strength as it's going to get and looking ahead.
Looking farther ahead, the Wolves have some legacy shooters coming — two already on the team, a third one a year or so away.
2. Mojo? — I tweeted Saturday that North's boys were hoping to get their mojo back when they played at Martinsville, and a 25-0 run in the middle of that game might indicate they've done so.
Besides Robinson on Tuesday, the Patriots host Bloomington North on Friday in a huge Conference Indiana game, then go to Decatur Central on Saturday for a boys game (and JV game?) sandwiched between the morning and evening sessions of the Class 4A Decatur Central Regional.
1. Another tournament coming — As the Indiana girls wrap up their sectional games this week, tournament play is almost ready to begin for the girls in Illinois.
Regional tournaments actually begin Saturday, although the higher seeds won't play until early next week. (Casey, unfortunately, will play Saturday at Dieterich).
Paris is the second seed in its sectional group and will play next week at the Clinton Regional, Marshall is a third seed in a different group and will be the host of a regional, and Robinson's much improved Maroons are a fourth seed and will be at the Salem Regional. Top-seeded Teutopolis is at Salem, second-seeded Fairfield is at Marshall, and Pana is the top seed that Paris might have to contend with.
A top-seeded team in Illinois Class A tournament play is Shiloh, which somehow seems to find outstanding girls — including two of the all-time greats, former Illinois Miss Basketball Courtney Porter (a Terre Haute Star legacy) and one of my personal favorites, Missy Barrett (Missy Tingley now).
