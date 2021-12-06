Here are the Top 5 things we learned about high school basketball in the Wabash Valley over the weekend.
5. Close calls — Sullivan's Golden Arrows are still unbeaten in boys basketball, but not by much. Their three wins have been by two points, in overtime, and by two points on a last-second shot by Randy Kelley on Saturday against Shakamak.
Maybe Sullivan had a letdown following their huge Western Indiana Conference win at Northview a night earlier or maybe see No. 4 on this list.
And coach Jeff Moore and the Arrows do have the luxury of arguably the Wabash Valley's best closer in Kelley.
4. Watch for them — And maybe Shakamak is a lot better than people think. First-year coach Brodie Crowe's Lakers are just 1-2 and the other loss was a big one against Bloomfield.
But Bloomfield is going to beat a lot of people like that (see No. 1 on this list), and Shakamak's win was a 57-15 rout at Vincennes Rivet. The Lakers have players they can count on in Coy Gilbert and T.J. May and they play very hard, and that combination makes a team dangerous.
3. Big wins for girls teams — Terre Haute North didn't have a good trip to Mooresville last week, but the Patriots' Conference Indiana opener at Bloomington South may have made up for most of the disappointment.
Mooresville, under coach Mark Hurt, always finds a way to make itself good — but so does Bloomington South, except for maybe this season. Still, a win in that gym is something to cherish.
The girls team with a better weekend, however, was Northview. The Knights beat Sullivan in a game with huge Western Indiana Conference implications, and followed that up in less than 24 hours by beating Lebanon for their seventh win in a row.
For her first two seasons with the Knights, senior Macey Timberman was a she's-going-to-be-really-good-someday player. Well, someday is here. It was probably here last year.
2. And then there were two — Terre Haute South didn't manage to stay unbeaten in boys basketball, although the Braves apparently acquitted themselves pretty well in the two games they lost. The boys from North and West Vigo are both still chugging along at 3-0, however.
North didn't have its best game at Bedford North Lawrence — might have been the other extreme, in fact — but the Patriots won anyway. And I'll bet if you asked Jerry Judson if he'd take a weekend that included the girls winning at Bloomington South and the boys winning at BNL, he'd take it without asking questions.
West Vigo had an even better weekend, going 3-0 in conference games, all on the road. We began this number talking about the unbeaten boys teams, which the Vikings are, but the West Vigo girls also got a WIC win at Greencastle and have a winning streak of their own — six right now — going into the Northview doubleheader this Friday.
1. No. 1 votes — I've been the Associated Press poll voter from the Tribune-Star for several years now, and was already voting for Bloomfield as the top team in Class A after seeing the Cardinals at the Gobbler Games Shootout.
Now, after Linton's 12-point win over Class 4A power Indianapolis Attucks at Brownsburg on Saturday, I have no choice but to put the Miners in the top spot in Class 2A.
A Linton-Bloomfield matchup is a possibility at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic, by the way, if you haven't bought your tickets yet.
