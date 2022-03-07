I know this is a column about the Top 5 things we've learned about high school basketball in the last week, but in traveling through Twitter and the North Daviess Barstool account -- realizing that 1) the guys writing these things may not be old enough to sit on a barstool and 2) how many of those are there in Daviess County anyway? -- and learned something I just have to share.
Apparently there is an unofficial name for the North Daviess games against Barr-Reeve, and it's perfect: Buggy Bowl.
I've thought the last couple of years that Barr-Reeve should set up a game with Westview for an unofficial state championship of sorts, but if the Cougars are involved we could make it a four-team tournament. I personally have seen more buggies in northern Parke County -- one in Rockville on Monday, in fact -- than in Daviess County, so let's add Parke Heritage to the list.
We could have the tournament in Shipshewana, in case you still haven't figured out what the commonality is.
And now, the Top 5 things we learned in sectional play.
5. Going down fighting -- They won't be playing for regional titles this weekend, but the teams from Parke Heritage, North Central and North Vermillion have plenty to be proud of.
The Wolves had way more than their share of weird distractions this season, but still weren't afraid to play anybody and finished the season strong. The Thunderbirds continued their tradition of being a dangerous and often very entertaining team to watch, and the Falcons won more than twice as many games this season than in the previous two years combined.
4. You'll like Linton -- The sign at the gateway to the city gets mocked occasionally (there's another city slightly to the northwest with students who are pretty good at it), but it's hard to argue with some of numbers the basketball Miners are putting up.
Saturday's sectional championship was Linton's 29th. They have four-peated as champions for the second time in 10 seasons. Their string of 10 straight 20-win seasons isn't, after further research, the best ever in Indiana, but it's close -- and still alive.
3. Why coaches make the big money (they wish) -- Watching Northview demolish West Vigo on Wednesday at the Class 3A Edgewood Sectional, I had serious thoughts that the Knights might be headed for a long tournament run, no matter who was ahead of them. They played unselfishly and with passion, crashed the boards, played good defense -- as complete a performance as I'd seen all year.
I don't think their strategy changed on Friday and Saturday.
2. You go, Mariano -- Sullivan's Randy Kelley admitted to me a month or so ago that he'd had to look up Willis Reed after David Hughes' story about Kelley's fourth-quarter return from injury against Terre Haute North at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.
Wanting to broaden the young man's education, I compared him to Mariano Rivera and Kyra Sedgwick in a profile I wrote, calling him one of the best closers ever.
In case you missed last weekend's Sullivan games from the Class 3A Princeton Sectional, I did not jinx him. If someone wrote a young adult novel about Kelley's senior year, it would be rejected for being too unrealistic.
1. Feel-good story -- Terre Haute North's sectional championship is probably being embraced especially by the mothers uptown, because the Patriots are a bunch of really, really nice boys.
Sometimes, of course, that isn't a compliment athletically. But they also proved in their sectional victories that they are intelligent, focused -- and a lot tougher than they look.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.