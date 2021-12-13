Here are the Top 5 things we learned about Wabash Valley high school basketball over the past few days.
5. Linton was getting the Tribune-Star's No. 1 vote in Class 2A, and the Miners had a fairly routine 15-point win over potential sectional foe Mitchell over the weekend.
The 5-0 Miners don't get the No. 1 vote, however, because Central Noble gets it after beating Barr-Reeve by 25 points on Saturday in a game at Southport.
Barr-Reeve had beaten Bloomington South earlier in the week, but now the T-S's No. 1 vote in Class A can remain with 5-0 Bloomfield.
4. What about Class 3A, you ask? Sullivan posted a 35-point win over the weekend and Northview won at West Vigo, so those two remain on the Tribune-Star's statewide voting list.
The Golden Arrows and Knights could meet for a second time in a couple of weeks at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic — Sullivan won in overtime in the Western Indiana Conference game between the two on Dec. 3, you recall — and maybe (have we mentioned this before?) at a semistate game in March.
3. It's going to be an interesting winter at Parke Heritage, where last year's Class 2A runners-up are having to learn to do without junior point guard Christian Johnson — for a while, at least.
The Wolves can obviously do great things when they are inspired — like they were on Friday, when they beat fifth-ranked Park Tudor by 13 points — but are also vulnerable if they aren't inspired, which may have been the case the following night in a four-point loss at North Putnam.
Christian Johnson has had or will be having minor knee surgery — if indeed there is such a thing — but might be back before the season is over. Since the Wolves are obviously capable of doing big things even without him, postseason goals are still in play.
2. Not only did we learn things about the boys teams at Terre Haute North and West Vigo, but we have something to look forward to.
The Patriots, now 4-0 after winning by 40 points at Vincennes — note that word "at" — will put that unbeaten record to the test at Bloomington South on Friday and at home against Plainfield on Dec. 21.
But first, North has to go to West Vigo for a Tuesday night game, and the Vikings are not to be taken lightly, particularly in the Jim Mann Green Dome. The Vikings suffered their first loss against Northview on Friday, but are 3-1 and playing hard.
The additional benefit for fans at West Vigo on Tuesday is watching the two coaching staffs, who know each other's plays better than the players do.
1. But — and again, we're looking more ahead than behind — there's possibly a better game to watch in town on Tuesday.
Bragging rights among Valley girls teams are on the line when 9-1 Northview, winners of nine straight, play at 9-2 Terre Haute North. Paris would like another shot at the Patriots, Sullivan wouldn't mind playing Northview again, and Linton would like to get in on the action too. But right now the Knights and the Patriots are at the top of the hill.
Two of those three losses, by the way, came against Mooresville. The Pioneers beat North by 19 and beat Northview by 20, which would seem to indicate that Tuesday's game will be a close one (and also that coach Mark Hurt of the Pioneers is still getting it done).
