Girls basketball is over in Indiana and in the Wabash Valley, gallant efforts by Marshall and Paris at the Illinois Class 2A Monticello Sectional providing the last chapter.
Regular-season boys basketball is over in Indiana -- and for all the Valley teams in Illinois -- with sectionals set to begin on Tuesday.
So here are the Top 5 things we learned -- or know -- about five Indiana sectional contenders.
5. Go Miners -- Linton's season may have lasted too long, but probably not.
The Miners were outstanding early last week in a big win over South Vermillion, then went down to Evansville North and lost in overtime (the scene of a Terre Haute North setback too).
If that means a loss of momentum, it should not matter. Although whoever they play will be fired up against them in the Class 2A North Knox Sectional, the Miners are heavily favored.
4. Which team? -- Having seen Lafayette Jeff play on Friday, and noticing that the Bronchos only managed a two-point win over Parke Heritage in Rockville in late January, it seems obvious that the Wolves are capable of repeating their Class 2A South Putnam Sectional championship.
Seeing some of the Wolves' other results might lead to a different conclusion.
Should be a great -- and nerve-wracking -- sectional, with North Putnam and Southmont also having outstanding seasons and with both Cloverdale and Cascade having proven capable of upsetting people. See previous paragraph.
3. Repeat? -- Northview's Knights are the defending champions of the Class 3A Edgewood Sectional and have a fairly good chance of reaching the championship game again this year (a statement that's going up on the bulletin boards at West Vigo as we speak).
Should the Knights survive the Vikings on Wednesday and either Owen Valley or Brown County on Friday -- I think we all want to see a rematch between the Knights and the Eagles -- they are likely to run into Brownstown Central in the championship game.
The game last year was a classic, the Knights winning 54-52. But sophomore Jack Benter is back for the Braves, and I imagine the Northview fans remember he was pretty good as a freshman.
2. And repeat again -- I'm not sure Sullivan enjoys its postseason road starting south of it, against teams the Golden Arrows don't see often.
But the Arrows got through the gauntlet down there last season, which should give them confidence to do so again. Their Friday game vs. Washington could be tricky, but the winner of that contest will be heavily favored on Saturday.
1. Timing is everything -- Terre Haute North is playing its Class 4A sectional at home, but not at the right time.
The Patriots have suffered three or their four losses this season when they didn't have the complete lineup that started the season for them, and they won't be at full strength the rest of the way.
Are the Patriots good enough to win anyway? No question. But Friday's loss to the aforementioned Lafayette Jeff didn't help the team's confidence, so Tuesday's game with Mooresville will be more of a test than it was already going to be.
On the other hand, one solid victory could be enough to get North back to the team it was earlier in the season.
