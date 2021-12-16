Here are the top five things to look forward to in high school basketball this weekend.
5. Golden opportunity — The Terre Haute South girls are not off to a great start, 0-10 going into Thursday’s Conference Indiana game at Southport.
On Saturday, however, the Braves host Evansville Harrison, with a 1 p.m. junior varsity tipoff. The Warriors aren’t riding high either, with a 1-11 record this year and a 5-66 mark over the past four seasons, and haven’t beaten South since the 2014-15 season.
4. Playing the contenders — Robinson and Paris get to see some of the best the Little Illini Conference has in boys basketball on Friday, the Maroons hosting Newton and the Tigers traveling to Olney (orange and black Tigers are sure to win in this rivalry). Olney is hinting that it might be the conference favorite.
Marshall plays at Lawrenceville on Friday, while Casey has a conference weekend off and hosts Fairfield on Saturday.
3. Trying to stay perfect — Linton’s boys team puts its unbeaten record on the line twice, hosting Shakamak in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game on Friday, then playing Castle on Saturday afternoon at the Bosse Shootout in Evansville.
The boldface type in the previous paragraph is not necessarily just for Linton. Castle is unbeaten going into a Friday night game at Evansville Reitz, which is — you guessed it — also undefeated.
2. Another WIC Friday night — Girl-boy doubleheaders in the Western Indiana Conference are back on tap this Friday, when West Vigo travels to South Putnam, North Putnam visits Northview and Sullivan hosts Greencastle.
This definitely looks like a sweep for the Golden Arrows, maybe for the Knights (although both Cougar teams have had their moments) and possibly for the Vikings (although road games can be tough).
There’s one more WIC boys game on Saturday, when Northview travels to Edgewood.
1. This one is real — Terre Haute North’s boys put their unbeaten record on the line Friday night at Bloomington South, which is always a delightful trip for any high school basketball team.
Conference Indiana leadership is on the line, and a spot in the Class 4A top 10 is too. North got enough votes to be ranked 14th in this week’s poll, while the Panthers are ninth despite a close loss to Barr-Reeve.
It probably won’t be a pretty game — North won 33-22 at home last year — but it will say plenty about both teams.
