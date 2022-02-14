The Illinois girls regionals that continue this week are the Wabash Valley's only postseason high school basketball games remaining for a couple of weeks, so otherwise we're concerned strictly with boys teams.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association's draw for the boys tournament is this coming Sunday, by the way.
And here are the Top 5 things we learned recently.
5. No more Indiana girls -- The Tribune-Star had no regionals to attend on Saturday, so obviously the paper will be shut out of semistate and state finals action too.
There may be some fandom in northern Vigo County for Mooresville this week because the Pioneers -- who beat Terre Haute North by five points in sectional play -- have pulled off a couple of upsets since then and will be in the semistate against Franklin. At least one of our Valley teams knows Franklin all too well too.
Still alive in Class A are Lafayette Central Catholic, which eliminated North Vermillion in sectional play, and Waldron, which downed Bloomfield in a regional opener Saturday. Indian Creek represented the Western Indiana Conference with a regional runner-up finish.
4. It's a tie, probably -- Bloomfield's win at North Daviess on Saturday could set up a three-way tie for the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference championship.
The Cardinals lost to Linton, which lost to North Daviess. Currently Bloomfield is is 6-1, the other two 5-1 with one conference game remaining. Waiting to upset the apple cart is North Central, which plays host to Linton on Friday (the Miners' third game of the week). North Daviess hosts White River Valley in its final SWIAC game.
All three one-loss teams, deservedly, should be in their own Top 5s when the state polls come out on Tuesday.
3. Bad week -- Brown County's Eagles haven't been a juggernaut this season, and last week may have been the nadir of their campaign.
They lost 56-26 to Greencastle early in the week, then went to Northview on Friday and were nipped 65-4. That's not a typo: Brown County got its only field goal in the final minute of the game.
Brown County had to postpone its Saturday game against Mitchell, perhaps to the chagrin of former Terre Haute North assistant coach Jackson Ryan, who is now head coach of the Bluejackets.
2. Let's start a new conference -- Games were played last week between Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville and Eminence and between Martinsville, Ill., and Dugger Union.
The suggestion here is that those four schools -- six if you count all the OPH parts -- should get together and form a league of their own (although I don't think they can get Geena Davis to join). There are probably a few small schools in Illinois who would benefit, and some Indiana schools like Washington Catholic, Medora and Crothersville might be interested too.
1. Controlling their own destiny -- South Vermillion's Wildcats have just an 11-10 overall record, but they are 5-0 in the Wabash River Conference and have already beaten defending champion Parke Heritage.
Coach Shawn Nevill's team wraps up its WRC slate with a pair of road games this week at Riverton Parke on Friday and at Covington on Saturday. The Trojans are also 5-0 in conference play and host Fountain Central on Monday.
