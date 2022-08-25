After several high school football games that proved to be every bit as good as advertised last week, there was a short period of time when I feared this week's slate wouldn't be as attractive.
Then I looked closer.
If there isn't a game as immediately compelling as North-Northview was last week, there are plenty of contests that will reveal a lot of information. To prove how good those games are, here are games that aren't among the Top 5.
Terre Haute North is hosting Indianapolis Crispus Attucks in a game that that will either be too one-sided for anyone but the most avid of Patriot fans to enjoy, or closer than that because of the Patriots playing down to their opposition, also not fun to watch. The pick here is the first option.
Not enough is known about the Illinois teams playing their openers — Mt. Carmel at Marshall, Paris at Casey and Robinson at Roxana — to make a judgment.
The Michigan team coming to Mecca for an early-evening game Saturday is equally mysterious, although the Panthers gave plenty of indication last week that they might not be very hospitable.
Martinsville should be favored in its eight-man opener at Metro East Lutheran and Dugger's Bulldogs will get their feet wet in their new reality in an eight-man event at Decatur Central.
And if this were a Top 6 list, North Central at North Daviess — evenly matched and playing each other for the first time in three years — would be the sixth.
But here are the Top 5 games chosen.
5. Linton (1-0) at North Vermillion (1-0), 7 p.m. — Yes, the Miners have lofty goals, and yes, they looked very capable of achieving those goals in their first game.
But this is a rivalry that developed because the Falcons generally have goals of their own. Linton has a seven-game winning streak since the regular-season contests started, but North Vermillion might be ready to show how much it's improved.
4. Northview (1-0) at Greencastle (1-0), 7 p.m. — Is there anyone on their schedule that the Knights can't beat? It doesn't look like it, which means some (all?) of their fans are already thinking about running the table.
This, then, is a classic trap game, and coach Mike Meyer's Tiger Cubs are good at that sort of thing.
3. South Vermillion (1-0) at Sullivan (1-0), 7 p.m. — If WVFCA Hall of Famer Pudge Bennett were in town, he'd be willing and able to tell us about Spike Kelly and the origins of the Bronze Helmet Game, one of the Wabash Valley's oldest rivalries.
Both these teams looked as good as they expected to look last week, and although the Golden Arrows have a long winning streak against the Wildcats, the last two meetings have been dandies.
2. West Vigo (0-1) at Parke Heritage (0-1), 7 p.m. — Here's a game interesting, unfortunately, from the other side of the coin. New coaches Aaron Clements and Dan Rector had rocky openers a week ago, so both teams will be anxious to get themselves back on track.
This might be the toughest one in the Valley to handicap, but one of the teams will get a big boost from its outcome.
1. Rich Central (0-0) at Terre Haute South (0-1), 7 p.m. — The visiting Raptors were reportedly desperate to find an opening game and are coming off a 4-5 season a year ago. They also have an enrollment approaching 3,000 students.
It's their opener, however, and they'll have had a long bus ride from the south suburbs of Chicago. It's a game the Braves can win if they stay the course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.