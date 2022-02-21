TOP 5: Illinois boys tournament shows up in a hurry

One of the Top 5 things we learned about high school basketball came a little more literally than usual during the past week.
While Indiana waits until its girls season is over -- this year, at least -- to start the boys tournament, our neighbors to the west give the girls a slight head start but otherwise play the tournaments simultaneously.
So, we have learned:
5. Illinois boys start, almost finish -- First-round regional games were played Saturday, so Marshall, Martinsville and OPH have already been eliminated.
Paris, Robinson and Casey are still alive -- Robinson in its own regional -- but all of them played Saturday too. The way the Illinois tournament works, that means none of those three was seeded high enough to avoid Saturday games, so they might be underdogs the rest of the way. Next round of play is Wednesday.
4. Red-hot -- They probably can't claim to be the very hottest team in the Wabash Valley, but Shakamak's Lakers have won six in a row and will be at West Vigo on Tuesday night if you'd like to check on them and see how they're doing it.
Coach Brodie Crowe's team hasn't clinched a winning season yet -- although one more win will do it -- but they can't come out of it below .500.
3. Conference races -- The very hottest team in the Valley is Sullivan, and the 20-1 Golden Arrows go for a Western Indiana Conference sweep on Tuesday at Cloverdale. Covington beat South Vermillion on Saturday to clinch the Wabash River Conference race.
The SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference race ended in a three-way tie among Bloomfield, Linton and North Daviess. If the tiebreaker is point differential against each other, the Miners say they win it, but all three teams are deserving.
Speaking of Cloverdale, by the way, the Arrows are advised not to take them lightly because they've upset some people lately. Cloverdale's first-round sectional game with Parke Heritage will feature two of the best guards in western Indiana in Kyle Thomas of the Clovers and Christian Johnson of the Wolves (although Thomas will probably see more of Noble Johnson during the game).
2. Adversity -- If Terre Haute North celebrates its 20-win season by continuing to a sectional championship, the Patriots will have to earn it.
Not only did Sunday's draw give the Patriots the toughest way to go -- even though they are on their own court -- but they have replaced one injured player with another.
Bryson Carpenter returned from an ankle injury on Saturday -- two of North's three losses came with him not available -- but Colin Frank replaced him on North's IR because of an arm injury suffered in that game.
North's Friday home game against Lafayette Jeff will be a good test of their resilience.
1. Only two left -- The Illinois girls tournament is nearing the end of its second round, and the Wabash Valley still has two teams remaining.
Paris and Marshall both play Tuesday at the Class 2A Monticello Sectional and neither has an easy opponent -- Pana for the Lions, Teutopolis for the Tigers.
If both win on Tuesday, they play each other on Thursday for the right to advance to a Super Sectional. Paris has gotten the better of Marshall most of the time lately, but the Lions are at full strength, playing the best they have all year -- and are trying to keep Kathy Miller on the coaching lines as long as they can.
