It's time for conference games to begin in Indiana high school football, with league foes from Conference Indiana and the Wabash River Conference facing each other for the first time and with just one Western Indiana Conference game having been played in the first two weeks.
The WRC schools rearranged their schedules for this season so that all it's conference games will be played on the same weeks, and Conference Indiana almost works that way too, even though some nonconference games still remain to complete a nine-game schedule for all six teams.
In the Little Illini Conference, though, there's just one week available for a nonconference game and so, in just the second week of the season, there are games that are almost must-win in nature.
Here is the list of this weekend's Top 5:
5. Greencastle (1-1, 0-0) at West Vigo (1-1, 0-0), 7 p.m. — Neither team has played a close game yet, although that statistic may not be accurate after this game.
South Putnam, the defending champion of the Green Division, is the team that already has a WIC win under its belt, and the winner of this game might be another contender.
4. Lawrenceville (0-1, 0-1) at Paris (0-1, 0-1), 7 p.m. CDT — Both of these teams expect to contend for LIC honors. Neither want to start out 0-2. Therefore, this is one of those almost-must-win contests.
Other LIC games Friday are Casey at Newton and Mt. Carmel at Robinson — 1-0 teams on the road against teams that lost close nonconference games last week. Marshall has its nonconference game Saturday at home against Moweaqua (Central A&M).
3. Fountain Central (0-2, 0-0) at Riverton Parke (2-0, 0-0), 7 p.m. — Off to their best start in almost 20 years, the Panthers plan to stay on a roll in their WRC opener.
They'll see a familiar face in a new environment on the other sideline, by the way. Herb King is the first-year coach of the Mustangs, his third WRC stop (so far?).
2. Sullivan (2-0, 0-0) at Northview (2-0, 0-0), 7 p.m. — The WIC's Gold Division appears to have at least three really good teams, and these are two of them.
The Knights, the Golden Arrows and Owen Valley shared the division title last fall, with the Knights winning 16-13 at Sullivan.
1 and 1A. Terre Haute North (1-1, 0-0) at Bloomington South (1-1, 0-0) and Terre Haute South (1-1, 0-0) at Bloomington North (1-1, 0-0), both games 7:30 p.m. — The storylines are virtually identical, which is why these games are bunched together.
The Patriots/Braves both appear to be much improved over last season. The Panthers/Cougars both could be vulnerable. The choice of locations could be better — Bloomington will be PACKED Friday for at least four reasons — but the football could be pretty good.
• Other games — Other WRC openers on Friday include South Vermillion at Parke Heritage and North Vermillion at Covington, while Linton plays its home opener against a pretty good Monrovia team.
Other Saturday games are eight-man contests featuring Dugger at the School for the Deaf and, in Illinois, Milford at Martinsville.
North Central has an open date after losing its originally scheduled game against Dugger.
