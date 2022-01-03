The Top 5 this week is about FOMO — the fear of missing out.
And while its author had more fun last week than is probably legal, there were still other basketball things going on that he couldn't get to.
So this is the list of the Top 5 things that provoked FOMO for one particular person.
5. Arrows, Falcons compete — These girls tournaments were out of town, but both Sullivan and North Vermillion had a reasonable amount of success in competition at Monrovia and Bismarck-Henning respectively.
The Sullivan girls won by 21 over the host Bulldogs, then lost by 21 to a University team that's 11-2 and looking like a potential contender in Class 2A. Sullivan is now 12-4 and will host South Putnam on Friday.
North Vermillion's girls are now 8-7 after going 3-2 against Illinois teams in their tournament. The Falcons will have revenge on their minds Thursday when they play at Riverton Parke.
4. Ladybird Classic — North Central's girls were hosts of a five-team event that didn't determine a winner, perhaps because doing so would have matched North Central with White River Valley an additional time.
The Thunderbirds nipped Mount Vernon (Posey) by two points, beat Orleans by nine and then routed Hutsonville-Palestine to improve to 12-4 (this may not be the rebuilding year we thought it would be) going into Tuesday's home game against Cloverdale.
WRV didn't get a shot at Orleans but the Wolverines also had a close win over Mount Vernon and a one-sided one over Hutsonville-Palestine and has won three of its last five after a slow start. WRV, 4-10, played at Barr-Reeve on Monday night.
3. Clay City Tournament — A new boys tourney last week at Clay City had an interesting mix of five small schools and three pretty big ones, with Class 4A teams Fort Wayne North and Martinsville emerging in the championship game won by the Legends (who hopefully found a place to stay and didn't have to drive back and forth) in overtime.
The host Eels finished as the third-place team and have now won three of four. Clay City, 3-6 overall, hosts Washington Catholic and Bloomington Lighthouse this coming weekend.
North Vermillion finished fifth, meaning the Falcons also won two of three at Clay City and have won three of four overall. Now 4-7, North Vermillion is at Attica on Friday.
Riverton Parke ran into two of the three bigger teams and wound up 0-3. The Panthers, 4-5, host West Vigo on Tuesday.
2. State Farm Tournament — The Paris girls continued their outstanding season by winning three of four games at the State Farm Tournament at Normal, beating Kankakee Bishop McNamara and Sherrard, losing a two-point game to Brimfield and then beating Normal University High. Brimfield was 13-1 at the time, but lost the championship game to 17-0 Winnebago, so the Tigers were in good company. Mady Rigdon made the all-tourney team.
At least one its games was played in the Normal Community High School gym, which has a very black-and-orange color scheme, so Paris may have felt right at home. The 14-2 Tigers won't have that advantage Tuesday when they play at Mt. Zion.
1. Graham Parker is wrong — Way back in the 20th century the band Graham Parker and the Rumour had a song, "Local Girls," whose chorus repeats the line "Don't bother with the local girls."
Well, Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South have not been forgotten, even though their holiday schedules were brutal (in the case of the Patriots) and timed to coincide with a number of other events.
North's only game last week was a Conference Indiana loss at home to first-place Columbus North and the Patriots, now 11-6 after once being 10-2, will be ready to get back on the winning track at home Thursday against South Vermillion.
Last week's North game was the same day that South went to the Speedway Tournament, where the Braves lost to Rising Sun but routed — by 41 points — Indianapolis Riverside in the third-place game. The Braves are now 2-12 — after once being 0-11 — and will try to maintain momentum Friday at Perry Meridian.
By the way, the big game is Jan. 14 at South.
