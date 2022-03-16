How does it work in terms of who goes where to cover what in the Tribune-Star sports department? It's not an exact science, not even close, but here's a simplified version when it comes to high school sports.
Andy Amey has been covering high schools, and doing it well, for a long time. He gets the priority high school assignments when everything is equal, which it often is not depending on travel consideration and other duties, etc., but you get my drift.
For the first two weeks of the IHSAA boys basketball playoffs? That meant Amey was following Terre Haute North. The Patriots were a great story this year, and on top of that, being that we are a Terre Haute-based publication, North was the team of highest interest to the largest percentage of our readers. Amey was going to be with North for the duration of their run however long the Patriots lasted.
The rest of us fill in behind him for high-interest high school events like the boys basketball playoffs. That includes me (my priority is Indiana State), so it's always an adventure to see where I turn up during the high school playoffs, which run concurrently with ISU's participation in Arch Madness and beyond when applicable.
Since the Sycamores bowed out in St. Louis early this year, I got to see more sectional action than usual. The pick for me post-Arch Madness was to go to Princeton to watch a very good Sullivan team navigate their way through a tough field.
Little did I know what I was getting into. I covered Sullivan's sectional semifinal game against nemesis Washington. I did not cover the sectional title game against Pike Central, an illness on-staff meant we weren't there in-person as planned, but I picked Sullivan back up again when they went to the regional at Washington last Saturday and won it in dramatic fashion.
Given that Amey gets priority, and that Sullivan is our only team of local interest left, he'll be covering Sullivan this Saturday as the Golden Arrows trek back to Washington to play Beech Grove in the 3A Washington Semistate winner-take-all. ISU's spring sports resume with home games this weekend, so it's questionable whether I will join him at the Hatchet House in a columnist role.
So, since there's no guarantee I will see Sullivan again, allow me to take the opportunity to say these simple words: thank you.
I've been covering sports for a long time. The three Sullivan games I covered in the tournament constitute one of the most memorable high school basketball runs I've witnessed in ages.
Let's start with Randy Kelley, because, why wouldn't you start with Randy Kelley?
To shed some context on Kelley's heroics, indulge me in a personal memory. I feel blessed to have experienced Hoosier Hysteria as a student as well as on the job. Back in the Bronze Age, my high school, noted underdog Lawrence North, won the then-single-class tournament.
The intervening years have glomed the memories of that state title run together in my mind. However, the one enduring memory, the one you dine on for eternity as a player, coach or fan, the one they play at class reunions, the where-were-you-when-this-happened moment, was the one buzzer-beater in the state title run.
LN played a very game Brebeuf team, one that had already knocked off state favorite Pike, with a young Alan Henderson and another standout by the name of Sherard Clinkscales in the Hinkle Regional championship. Tied at 54, LN guard Todd Richards fired off a 3-pointer at the top of the key to hit the winner with no time left.
While other memories have faded, I remember that shot with crystal clarity to this day. I recall hopping over the plastic, chain-link dividers they had at Hinkle to storm the court, "Hoosiers"-style.
That one shot has lived with me for 33 years. So bear that in mind to understand what it means when I say that Kelley hit game-winners with under five seconds left in the postseason three times in a row.
Counting the regular season finale against North Daviess? Kelley hit a shot in the final five seconds four times in a row as he converted at the buzzer to force overtime.
What in the name of Jimmy Chitwood is going on here?
I don't even know how to process the unrefined gobsmackery of hitting three postseason game-winners in succession. Even as a neutral, hard-bitten, seen-it-all observer, seeing two of them took my breath away.
Choosing the best one would be like choosing your favorite child. The first one featured a dazzling crossover dribble to create space for the shot to knock off Washington in overtime. The second, also in overtime against Pike Central (which, I see didn't in-person, but did see via social media), featured Kelley's dribble-penetration ability and then a step-back 13-footer. The third, where Kelley was decently guarded by North Harrison, was the lowest-percentage attempt, but the most satisfying of all, a fall-away three that hit the shooter's square true and dropped into the cylinder at the gun.
Forget putting myself in Kelley's shoes to understand the feeling, because my most noted athletic accomplishment was being asked if I was aware of how much profanity I was spewing on the court during a middle school basketball timeout - I can't even imagine what it's like just for Sullivan's fans.
If you didn't know already, Golden Arrows supporters, though I'm sure you're gleefully aware ... ride this wave. You are living the dream few communities get to experience with a title run built on such a dramatic cornerstone. It really doesn't get any better than this.
Unbelievably dramatic though the last-game shots were for Kelley, he might have been at his overall best in the regional title game against Evansville Bosse. In an uber-entertaining back-and-forth also featuring Bosse standout Jameer Ajibade, Kelley carried the Arrows with 16 fourth-quarter points. In fact, during Sullivan's postseason run? Kelley has averaged 11.3 points during the fourth quarter and overtime alone.
The Sullivan cup that runneth over doesn't end with Kelley. Eli Gettinger proved massive off the bench with 21 points against Bosse. Rocco Roshel sustained Sullivan in the first half against North Harrison with a spate of threes. Jackson Hills was the finisher against Bosse when Sullivan broke the Bulldogs' press.
And Luke Adams? He might be my favorite player in the whole area to watch. He plays tough, he plays smart, he makes things happen on both ends of the floor. He is the Jrue Holiday of the area's high school basketball scene, and since many of you know I'm a Milwaukee native, that's high praise from this corner.
And, of course, veteran coach Jeff Moore is in the midst of arguably the best moment of his sterling career.
No matter what happens on Saturday, and by now, you deny Sullivan at your peril, the Arrows' postseason run is one of the most memorable I've experienced. When you get older, you understand that these don't come around very often, so you cherish them when they do.
So thank you, Sullivan. Thanks for giving someone who was beginning to think they'd seen it all a chance to witness something remarkable.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
