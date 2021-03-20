In April, the Vigo County School Corporation is having eight community meetings to get feedback on the future of Vigo County's high schools. To that end, there are eight concepts that VCSC is considering for the path forward.
Let's be very, very clear — sports is unlikely to have anything to do with whatever decision is made. And frankly? Sports should have nothing to do with whatever path VCSC chooses to go down. Whatever choice is made is one that ought to be made with the educational interests of Vigo County's students first and only.
Having said all of that? This is the sports section, and Vigo County high school sports are a big part of what we do and what you're interested in. If any path outside of the status quo is taken, Vigo County high school sports will have its first major shake-up since 1978 when State High closed.
Think about this. As many Vigo County generations have grown up in a North, South and West Vigo world than those who grew up in the previous city school-township school universe. So any deviation from the current state of affairs is fascinating to think about going forward.
So even though education (and budget) should determine the final choice, there's no harm in speculating what could happen if the Vigo County high school sports world, is there?
Let's look at the concepts.
• Concepts 1-3 — All of these involve keeping the current high schools open in some form, but each of them might mean different things for athletics.
Concept 1 involves additions and renovations to current buildings. Whether that would include renovations to athletic facilities? Unknown, but this would be the plan that would likely have the least impact on the status quo.
Concept 2 is more involved as it would involve Concept 1, plus demolition or reconstruction of "major building/site components". This likely would involve the athletic facilities, at least the ones that house indoor sports. Just don't touch West Vigo's Green Dome (the oldest gym in the county), it's perfect!
Concept 3 involves a complete rebuild. Obviously, this would mean new gyms, and very likely, new outdoor athletic facilities as well, given that it's unlikely (to me, anyway) that these new buildings would be built on the existing footprint of the current ones. The available land is where the outdoor athletic facilities are located.
Honestly, when I look at athletics facilities, I wonder if some sports could do with what swimming has done and have a unified facility. What if, instead of three soccer facilities being built, one very good one is constructed at one of the campuses? One that could host postseason tournaments instead of having Vigo schools shipped all over the state?
Could this concept be repeated for tennis, football, baseball and softball? A part of me thinks it's a good idea, another part of me thinks not and that it's good for each school to have its own identity and home-field advantage. And then the realist in me knows it would be one helluva fight for which school gets what field.
Maybe VCSC could put swanky unified athletic facilities on their own land somewhere in the county? Perhaps sound in theory, but probably not on the balance sheet, but hey, I'm a taxpayer, I get to have some fun spending that money!
• Concept 4 — The dream is reality! Four Vigo County high schools! I've always wondered how different Vigo County athletic fortunes would have been if three new high schools were built in the early 1970s instead of two.
I like this concept from an educational standpoint, because I think having four schools means having smaller classrooms, etc., for the students. But we're not here to talk about that, what about sports?
The first thought that jumps to mind is enrollment. By the IHSAA's numbers, the combined enrollment of South, North and West is 3,717. We know enrollment is going down, so let's pare it down to 3,500 for the sake of this column.
That works out to 875 students per school, if they were split evenly. That would make North and South too small for Conference Indiana, but it would allow for the formation of a conference that would have more similar-sized schools. Four Vigo schools, plus Northview, Greencastle, Owen Valley, Edgewood and Sullivan or even Vincennes Lincoln if it wants out of the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference.
That, my friends, is a Western Indiana-based conference I'd love to see. Terre Haute schools would not be competing at the 4A level anymore, but this would be one heck of a 3A area.
I also think this plan would create more athletic opportunities for more kids. I'm always in favor of that.
The final part of the four-school concept that intrigues me is purely historical. West Vigo would keep its identity, but rather than North, South and East Vigo, boring geographic designations all, you could even turn back the page and name the new versions of these schools Garfield (North), Gerstmeyer (East) and Wiley (South). That might not go down well with alumni of the old township schools, but it would be supremely cool to see Garfield-Wiley or Garfield-Gerstmeyer 2.0.
• Concept 5 and Concept 8 — Concept 5 would have North and South demolished, West Vigo is rebuilt, and a new East Vigo is built. Concept 8 involves closing West Vigo and rebuilding North and South.
Vigo County drops down to two high schools in both concepts. West Vigo would pick up enrollment and both West and East schools would likely take North and South's places in Conference Indiana in Concept 5, I suppose. In Concept 8, North and South are bigger and remain in Conference Indiana.
Competitively, this would consolidate talent into two schools instead of three. In theory, that would create a bigger gulf of talent at two schools, but I'm not sure it plays out that way historically. I have nothing to back this up, but it seems to me that consolidation is bad for athletics in the sense that in pre-consolidation days, each community had an outlet for athletes and a motivation to keep a pool of athletes competitve.
What I mean by that is that the effect of putting together two schools of athletes is a short-term effect. After a few years, that advantage dissipates. At some schools, it doesn't matter, but at others, it makes all of the difference if the individual communities that make up a consolidation see their athletes do other things if they don't feel they have opportunity.
The other problem with Concept 8, it means the area's west of the Wabash River lose their community identity. I'm not in favor of that. Right now, West Vigo means west of the river. It's a distinct area with its own culture and pride. And the Green Dome, and I've already made my feelings clear on that!
From an athletic point of view, I like these concepts the least.
• Concepts 6-7 — Both concepts involve one giant Vigo County High School, either at a new site or at the current site of North or South.
As mentioned, I wouldn't like West Vigo's identity to be lost. On other fronts, the possibilities of this are both enticing and challenging.
Having a mega high school with 3,500-ish students would make Vigo County High the sixth-largest school in the state. The only schools that would be larger would be Carmel, Ben Davis, Warren Central, Indianapolis North Central and Fishers.
The mind begins to crackle at the thought of a mega-Vigo County 6A powerhouse running herd over minnows like the Bloomington schools and the west-suburban Indy schools North and South currently play in sectionals. What school could withstand the combined might of three high schools combined into one? State championships would beckon!
Well, maybe. Then again, I also struggle to think what schools a mega-Vigo County High School would play. Conference Indiana? Maybe they'd stick with the mega-Vigo County High School, but considering the largest school currently in the conference is Southport (2,254), maybe they wouldn't.
It's doubtful an Indy-area conference would want to bring in a mega-Vigo County High School. Remember, the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference effectively kicked the Terre Haute schools out back in the early 2010s. Just because mega-Vigo County High School would be bigger doesn't change the other reason they wanted out — Indy schools think driving to Terre Haute is akin to going cross country.
A mega-Vigo County High School would likely be very good in all sports, but I think it would be difficult to schedule contests. And playing much-smaller area schools would be even more futile for the smaller schools than many of these contests already are against North and South, other than the odd year in five or 10 or so.
It's fun to think about this stuff. We'll see what happens when the final decision is considered.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
