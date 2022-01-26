TODD AARON GOLDEN: Stall ball? Forget the shot clock, let's look at the five-second rule

To get into the spirit of this column, I am standing six feet away from anyone else while doing nothing but holding a laptop in my hand.
I kid, but stall ball — the act of holding the ball to burn the clock and/or limit possessions in a high school basketball game — is a hot topic again after last Friday's showdown between Class 2A No. 2 Linton and Class A No. 1 North Daviess, a game won by the Cougars 24-23.
I did not cover the game, Andy Amey did (including the wonderful intro, "The cat and mouse may have been asleep by the time their game was over ..."), but I did cover Linton's game against Bloomfield in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic, where both teams employed a stall for at least a little bit.
Nothing riles up basketball fans quite like stall ball. And who can blame them? Who on Earth pays good money, even the modest amount to attend a high school game, to go watch someone stand there doing nothing?
When it happens, there are inevitable calls for high school basketball to implement a shot clock, because it's used at the pro and college levels, and because it's the first solution one would think of to enforce movement, and theoretically, scoring.
I don't think it's the right solution, but I think there's an equally obvious way to avoid the stall — amend the five-second rule. More on that in a bit, but all of this bears some context.
Game theory vs. spectator interest
First? Let's get this fact out the way that seems to get lost in the hue-and-cry over stalling — how often do you truly see stall tactics used in a high school game? Be honest.
When I saw it in the Linton-Bloomfield game? It was the first time I'd seen a true, stand-around stall in years. My perception is that it has always seemed to be more popular among some of the smaller southwest Indiana schools, but it is far from prevalent, and not at all common.
So, what I'm saying, is that there's no need to break out the nukes to solve a problem that deserves a paddle. Let's not pretend stall ball is an oft-seen blight. It's rare.
But, when it is used, it's perfectly within the rules and, frankly, a legitimate way to win as the rules are currently written. There is a jeopardy to it — as Linton found out to their disappointment.
Holding the ball means you can't score it. The defense makes the decision not to guard which is a risk on their part if they can't make the stop when the time comes. For both sides, each possession become more valuable.
That's the game theory behind it and if you have a team that can do it, it's sound game theory too.
The problem with game theory, no matter what sport it is, is that it often produces a terrible, unwatchable product.
See baseball with the emphasis on walks, pitching specialization, power contact at the plate and the lack of baserunning.
At the end of the day? All sports, even high school sports, have to operate on the principle of pleasing the butts in the seats because they're paying the freight.
If a tie has to be broken between game theory vs. spectator interest? You break the tie in favor of spectator interest every time, because without engaged spectators? You have no game to theorize in the first place.
So how do you fix this? Let's start with how you don't fix it.
Shot clock? It won't work like you think
As mentioned, implementing a shot clock — which is used in 10 states, almost all on either coast — is the most commonly suggested solution to eliminating stall ball.
I'm not necessarily anti-shot clock, but I don't think it will work like people think it will. It might even exacerbate lack of scoring.
First, there are legitimate concerns about cost of adding them. My concern is who would actually run it? High schools have enough problems as it is filling the existing positions they have to run games.
You can't have the game clock operator do the shot clock, it's a specific job. Then, of course, it's not an easy job. It adds one more element to the game for someone to make a mistake.
However, the impact of the shot clock on the actual game is what concerns me most.
First? I worry about quality of play. I watch college basketball for a living, a sport played at much higher skill level, and I see plenty of possessions degenerate into heaves at the end of the shot clock.
College basketball is a galaxy ahead of high school basketball in terms of ability. Imagine some of the late shot-clock possessions you'll see in a high school gym? Especially when the disparity between good and bad teams is much wider than it is in college or the NBA?
My biggest problem with a shot clock? It will become a means to an end as far as coaching offense is concerned.
At the college level, I see plenty of teams use the 30-second shot clock not as a limit, but as the timing of how their offense operates.
I see bad teams do it to limit possessions. I see good teams do it for the same reason — Northern Iowa has limited possessions for years — because they feel they can defend you in the fewer possessions you will get and they will prevail. UNI does it more often than not.
College basketball is played in 20-minute halves, or in women's basketball, the (superior) 10-minute quarters. The NBA plays 12-minute quarters with a 24-second clock. In both cases? The game length is such that a shot clock only has a minor effect on scoring.
That won't be true in high school basketball. Many have called for a 30-second shot clock. My colleague, Kyle Neddenriep at the Indianapolis Star, suggested a 45-second shot clock.
Do the math on that. With eight-minute quarters, and with a team that weaponizes the shot clock as part of their strategy, possessions go down. With a 30-second clock, in theory, you could have as few as 16 possessions in a period. With a 45-second clock? Only 10.6 possessions.
With shooting percentages, charitably, in the 40s? Teams might have trouble breaking single-digit scoring if a team wants to limit possessions.
Would it always work like that? Of course not, but having a shot clock isn't going to suddenly turn a game with totals in the low 20s into a game with score totals in the 50s. What it might do is turn games with scoring in the 60s or 50s into games with scores in the 40s.
So what do you do?
The closely-guarded rule is what creates the stall, so fix it
The rule that allows for stalling in the first place is the closely-guarded, five-second rule. The rule is that a player in the frontcourt is considered closely-guarded only if a defender is within six feet of him. If he's not closely guarded, there is no five-second count.
For the life of me? I've never understood the rationale behind why it matters whether you're closely guarded or not. Basketball historians with more knowledge than I will have to enlighten me on the genesis of the rule, because it creates more problems than it solves.
So, quite simply, get rid of the closely-guarded provision. You can't hold the ball for more than five seconds no matter where you are on the court or who's within your vicinity. In a game predicated on movement? Move it.
I can anticipate the counter-measure to eliminating the closely-guarded rule to maintain a stall — you just put two players in close proximity and they pass to one another at a safe distance. I've seen this done a lot more often than I've seen the classic, hold-the-ball stall.
So I'd create another movement-related rule. I'd have a new 10-second rule to be used in conjunction with eliminating the closely-guarded rule.
The ball must move inside the top of the 3-point arc within 10 seconds after you cross the center line. And it must continue to do so. If you hold the ball outside the arc for more than 10 seconds? It's a turnover violation.
You could still theoretically stall, but there would be quite a bit more jeopardy to it as you'd have to pass north-south instead of east-west.
Moving the ball inside the arc takes the ball movement into the defense instead of avoiding it. It would be a lot harder to hold the ball, which would likely discourage it, which would encourage actual basketball to be played.
Call the 10-second provision the Golden Rule. Heh-heh.
I think changing the closely-guarded rule makes a lot more sense, and would be easier to apply, than implementing a shot clock, which won't have the intended effect anyway.
We want movement and scoring. These changes can make it happen and send stall ball to the mundane afterlife it deserves.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.