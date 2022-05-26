TODD AARON GOLDEN: No fault of anyone, but prep spring sports kind of get the shaft

Normally, I enjoy a bit of a soliloquy at the start of my columns, but let's just spell this one out.
Spring sports at the high school level get the shaft.
Let me be clear. No one is purposely giving spring sports the shaft. It's more a function of timing, the season, and a few other factors.
Here we are mid-week, I began writing this in Plainfield waiting out a softball sectional weather delay (North eventually did play on Wednesday), and chaos has broken out.
Already, softball sectionals have been delayed. Baseball sectionals have been postponed. Tennis regionals have been moved indoors at several locations. Track and field regionals lucked out on Tuesday on the girls side, but the boys waited on Thursday to see if the rain lottery would go their way.
What's so striking about all of it is that this gridlock of spring sports postseasons, and the inherent weather delays, are completely expected. This chaotic week in May hits us every year.
There is not a week more challenging for me to organize in the entire calendar year than this one is. And I have half the challenge the schools do in terms of lining up transportation, officials, and helpers to keep these postseasons running.
Why does this happen? It's a function of several different factors. For one? Mother Nature.
Spring seasons begin when temperatures are still cold. Colleges grin and bear it, they start several spring seasons in February, but they have the luxury of getting out of Dodge to head to warmer climes for the first month of the season.
High schools don't have that luxury. The weather dictates everything. There isn't a single spring sport that's safe from it. Delays and postponements are part of the story, and with at least one month less in the calendar than the fall and winter? Time is of the essence.
Hence, the absolutely loaded calendar in the spring. Because Indiana is a state that doesn't have seasons stretching very much past the end of the school year (some states have summer baseball seasons outside of the school year), it creates a very cramped schedule. Fall plays out over three months. Winter sports, including the lucrative men's basketball season, gets four months-plus to finish.
Spring sports? Two months and change to cram it all in. And it's a lot. Baseball, softball, track and field, girls tennis (boys in Illinois) and boys golf.
The scheduling philosophies of spring also don't help. We have very few schools in the area who compete during their spring breaks, so while they could nominally go on playing, most don't, so that takes one week out of an already compressed calendar.
It's the opposite of breaks in other seasons. During Christmas break? Teams in all winter sports cram in events and there are high profile tournaments like the Wabash Valley Classic.
There are also proms, graduations and the like. Life affects spring sports at a larger rate than it does the other seasons.
There's little motivation to change what can be changed because there's also no specific revenue sport in the spring. Fall sports, despite what anyone might tell you otherwise, revolve completely around money-making Friday Night Lights and football. The winter revolves around Friday night basketball. The financial underpinning of high school sports assures that it's a dynamic that will never change.
Spring sports? Fit 'em in while you can. None of the sports have broken away from the others as a spectator draw. Baseball does well in the Wabash Valley, but that's a regional thing, and not true across the width and breadth of the state.
I feel bad for the kids. They're the ones who have Senior Nights rained out. They're the ones who have to fit their life moments around their sports more so than seasonal athletes in other sports. They're the ones who watch the radar more than most to see if they play at all. (Rain is a factor in the fall, but it's generally a drier time of year and many sports can be played rain or shine.)
As a result of all of the above factors? The spring sports postseason in Indiana is a jam sandwich of non-stop games. Every spring sport except golf is in its postseason this week.
Purely from a media coverage point of view, because after all, that's my role in this, these sports do not get the same media attention their fall and winter cousins do in the postseason, just merely by dint of the fact there's too much going on at once. I could have triple the resources I currently have and we'd still miss covering things we'd normally want to.
Take this last Tuesday for example. I have two reporters. We have tennis, track and field and several softball sectionals all going on at once. Something has to give ... and that's before weather intervenes to muck up the best laid plans.
By contrast, the fall postseason is played out over the entire month of October and into November. The winter sports postseason is played over both February and March. There's space to breathe and to give sports in those seasons a bit more coverage.
Could the IHSAA do something about this? Maybe a little. Starting baseball sectionals on Wednesday isn't helpful. They used to start after softball was concluded. Getting rid of the semistate round in all class sports would certainly clear up the calendar. It's a "tradition" that has long out-lived its usefulness in the class sports era.
Take four teams to state for crying out loud and open up the first two weeks of June a bit. Maybe start baseball on Memorial Day, play out the sectional on the first Monday or Tuesday of June? Get rid of the day-after-Memorial Day one-game softball regional, play a four-team softball regional on the first Saturday of June, and then to state the following Friday and Saturday?
However, I can't bash the IHSAA too much for this. Much of the crammed spring sports season is due to factors beyond anyone's control. Weather, the compressed months available, and life events.
Fate hasn't dealt spring sports a kind hand. It doesn't make the season any less fun, but you have to embrace the chaos because you have no choice.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
