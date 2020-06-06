The biggest challenge I’ve had as sports editor during the sports-less times of the coronavirus crisis is to create content that you want to read as well as fill our section.
I hope you’ve enjoyed what we’ve done so far with the Daily Top 5s and Vigo Legends series. The pause in sports has given us plenty of time to reflect. It reminds us that the sports heritage of our area is very rich with accomplishments and memories.
However, the no-sports hurdle remains one we have to clear, so what do we write about to keep things going? We’re just working through our Vigo Legends project — the last piece runs today.
I’ve had one mind of how we needed to approach this challenge. Stay positive. Not homerish, but positive, because in the times we’re living? We need sports to offer us a distraction from our interrupted and tougher daily lives.
I asked myself what defines our sports scene. Indiana State, Rose-Hulman, St. Mary-of-the-Woods, the Terre Haute Action Track and many other things are a big part of it.
However, it’s our high schools that touch every part of our community. In the general day-to-day sports grind, we rarely get to stop and write about what makes our individual high schools unique and what comprises their character.
We have time now. So, today, we’re starting our High School Of The Week project.
For our five days of publication, we will have a daily story on the chosen High School of The Week. We’ll chronicle the best boys and girls athletes of yore and the best teams, but we’ll also tell stories about the people who make up our high schools and the communities they represent.
As part of this project, we’ll devote everyday items like our Picture of the Day to the chosen school. I encourage you to share memories of your school with us. Perhaps we can find a way to incorporate that? Hit us up at sports@tribstar.com if you want to participate.
We start with West Vigo and we’ll rotate around our geographic area until we touch on each of our core high schools.
Depending on how the resumption of sports plays out, we’ll continue this project as needed.
Our default plan is to make this a two-year project. If high school sports come back in mid-August — an announcement was made by the Department of Education on Friday that would seem to indicate that can happen — we’ll resume the series next summer with whomever we didn’t get to. If sports doesn’t resume? We’ll keep on trucking with this until it does.
I hope you enjoy our new project as much as we’re going to enjoy telling it. In the grind of the seasons, it’s easy sometimes to overlook or miss out on certain schools. We want to make sure you know all of their background and stories.
• Old scorebooks — I think I wrote about this a few weeks ago, and had a few folks reach out, but I welcome any leads any of you might have as far as old high school basketball scorebooks that we might be able to gain access to.
Reason being is that I’ve been working on a project to archive the history of our high school football, boys basketball and girls basketball teams. I’m trying to compile a year-by-year list of team records and basic stats for each sport.
Football isn’t too difficult to track down in our archives, but basketball is a tougher nut. It’s far easier to do this research with actual scorebooks.
So hit me up if you have any helpful information. I’m not just talking about the current high schools either. If you know who has access to the pre-consolidation schools in Vigo, Vermillion, Parke, Clay, western Greene, Sullivan, Crawford, Clark and Edgar Counties, if they’re still around, hit me up at todd.golden@tribstar.com.
