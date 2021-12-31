TODD AARON GOLDEN: Four days at the Classic? Let's dive into it

I'm treading on hallowed ground with this column.
Andy Amey does the definitive First Financial Wabash Valley Classic postmortem column and he will do it again when he returns to work after an exhausting four days of coverage. His piece will be published on Monday.
However, since I had a day to capture my thoughts, I thought I'd have a swing at a review column myself since I was there for all four days of what was a very gripping tournament.
I don't always do a Classic retrospective because I'm not always there to do a good one. My own coverage of the Classic varies year-to-year depending on what Indiana State's schedule is. This year, ISU played during the tournament, but it was a home game, and it allowed me to get over to Terre Haute South each day.
This year I got to cover 12 of the 16 teams, and I watched at least a bit of the others I didn't cover. That's a rare treat for me.
Here's some random thoughts on a Classic which produced a great championship game and several close contests throughout.
• The quality of coaching in the area is good — We know about established coaches who have been winning for years. Terre Haute North's Todd Woelfle, Sullivan's Jeff Moore (477 career wins), Bloomfield's J.B. Neill (at Edgewood), Casey's Tom Brannan (at Marshall) and Greencastle's Bryce Rector all have Classic titles of their own. All but Rector, who is going through a rebuilding season at Greencastle, have winning teams again in 2021-22.
Linton's Joey Hart, Parke Heritage's Rich Schelsky and Terre Haute South's Maynard Lewis have not won the Classic, but all have had postseason success, getting teams to regionals or beyond in their tenures. Robinson's Mack Thompson has long made the Maroons a difficult team to play against too.
We know about them. What I enjoyed are the coaches who are building something, the ones who have been at their schools for a shorter period of time who aren't as well known yet.
If you're grading on a curve? The team that impressed me most was Shakamak. Former Laker Brodie Crowe is in charge and he had his Lakers extremely well-drilled in the game I covered (West Vigo, a narrow loss for the Lakers) and the game I didn't, Shakamak's win over Terre Haute South, the Lakers' first over the Braves since 1988. Shakamak might not be in Linton or Bloomfield's league yet, but the principles are there for success down the line.
South Vermillion coach Shawn Nevill isn't new, he's in his fifth season, but the Wildcats have looked organized and solid to me in the three times I've seen them. Matt Wadsworth did a very nice job getting Edgewood nearly over the top against Sullivan in the third-place game.
• Players — Not necessarily the stars I want to mention, though our coverage on Thursday didn't mention that Sullivan's Randy Kelley was named Most Outstanding Player, but some guys I liked for effort or a hot streak that didn't make the all-tournament team.
Shakamak's Carson Jernigan, West Vigo's Whyatt Easton, Northview's Braxton Sampson, Robinson's Noah Gilmore and Wesley Jackson and South Vermillion's Anthony Garzolini, Peyton Hawkins and Lucas Uselman all had moments both measured in stats or not that helped their teams win or nearly win that I enjoyed watching.
But let's go Olympics with the guys who made an impression overall. Bronze goes to Edgewood Xzander Hammonds, who got on a holy roll in the fourth quarter of the third-place game against Sullivan. He was 3-for-3 from 3-point range, nearly shooting the Mustangs right past the Golden Arrows. Plus? He's got a cool first name.
Silver goes to Bloomfield's Hank Skomp. Now, Skomp scored only three in the battle of Greene County unbeatens against Linton on Tuesday, but he was hustlin'.
He was pest against Linton ball-handlers, he had four rebounds, despite being undersized, and he fed the Cardinals for good looks at the rim when Bloomfield was in the ascendant. As you can see by the picture below, he was drawing charges. I love watching players like Skomp, who work hard and whose primary mission is to just kick butt.
Which gets us to the Gold, which goes to criminally underappreciated Luke Adams of Sullivan. You can measure much of his excellence in the box score of the game I covered, he scored 13 (including 6-for-6 inside the arc), had six rebounds and five steals against Edgewood in a gripping third-place game, but that doesn't quite tell it all.
Adams is also a supreme defender and he's never in the wrong place, making Sullivan's spacing on offense on-point almost always. Sullivan has several talented guys, but he's a rock, in my opinion.
• Funniest thing I heard — From a coach who shall not be named, though the quote will narrow it down.
"Maybe we should be annexed to Indiana so we'll get some calls."
There's a perception among some Illinois coaches that they're up against it from an officiating point of view when they cross the state line to play in Indiana.
And frankly? There were some calls, particularly in the Robinson-South Vermillion game (the above quote was not from that game), that definitely would feed that perception.
It's not just fouls, it's the non-measurable stuff — possession calls, violations, etc. — that begin to turn the conspiratorial wheels inside the heads of Land of Lincoln coaches and probably fans too.
Is it true? Probably not. I used to hear that at the start of my career from Indiana coaches who played at Kentucky schools. I do think that basketball is generally allowed to be more physical in Illinois. I think that might be the difference.
• Key to victory — David Hughes told me that Terre Haute North's 11-0 start is the Patriots' best since 1994-95 when North started 12-0. Looking back through John Harrell's peerless archives? He is right.
I have not yet covered North this season, they happened to miss my assigned spots in the Classic. So if you really want to know why Class 4A No. 7 North is winning at a clip not seen since the Clinton administration? Go no further than the fact that I haven't been there to mess it up.
However, I will likely cover the Patriots' home game on Jan. 4 against South Vermillion. If North falls? You know who to blame.
• Where's the blue? Where's the gold? — Very random observation, but only three teams in the 16-team Classic claim blue among their color schemes, and none have traditional royal blue. Champs Terre Haute North have dark blue and Shakamak has sky blue. Linton has a royal blue in its scheme, but red is more dominant. When Rockville was consolidated, the Classic lost it's only true blue team.
An accent color for blue is often yellow or gold and there's little of that either. Casey has yellow-style gold matched with purple. South Vermillion and Sullivan have old gold, which is pretty far down the color wheel from yellow.
However, if you love red? You're in business. Edgewood, Terre Haute South, Terre Haute North, Linton, Bloomfield, Marshall and Robinson all have a hue of red either as their primary color or as an accent. Northview dabbles in a deep red too, though it's not prominently on their jerseys, but is worn by the coaches.
• Finally, a Debbie Downer note — Masks were allegedly supposed to be required inside South's gym for the Classic. If actual compliance was over 10%? I'd be shocked.
And I hate to harsh the mellow of a great championship game atmosphere — one we've all been looking forward to since the pandemic has upended all of our lives — but as much as I enjoyed the hoops and the enthusiasm, the thought that also wouldn't escape my mind was that it was an COVID-19 powder keg with a lit fuse attached, especially given the contagious nature of the Omicron variant.
None of the fan bases inside the gym, and none over the course of the Classic among any of the 16 teams, wore masks.
I'm not trying to turn this into a blame game or a political thing, which it shouldn't be in the first place. School officials aren't mask cops and they have plenty to do to keep the tournament going at any rate.
I will admit that the cynic in me feels that making fans wear masks likely could have cut into the attendance, and into revenue, but in saying that, I also don't think it was some devious plan devised in a smoky back room to look the other way.
At some point, these types of guidelines have to go on the honor system, and, well, that isn't working so hot these days.
It's understandable too. I think most people are just tired of fighting. That fatigue is evident among fans, administrators, coaches, players, everyone. Me too.
It's still a shame, though, because the pandemic fight comes to us whether we like it or not. I don't like wearing masks, mine was a nuisance when I covered my games. I'll wear it, though, because even if it helps just a tiny bit, it's better than not helping at all, and it's done to help others, not necessarily just yourself. I'm not trying to apply for sainthood in saying that, I just wish we collectively took care of each other better than we have been.
Unfortunately, I think the Omicron wave to come in January and its disruption of the sports calendar (see what ISU is currently going through) is going to be a harsh reminder of what happens when we think we're done with the virus.
I hope I'm wrong about that. I sincerely do, but the predicted COVID-19 pain brings to mind the adage about man plans, God laughs.
Hopefully, Omicron's wave will be comparatively short (there is some evidence it could be) and knock out the more dangerous Delta variant that Indiana is still trying to get past.
I hope I'm right about that. I sincerely do. I want all of us to enjoy moments like Thursday's championship game without worrying about the consequences.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star.