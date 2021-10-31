Tigers win, get to host Class 4A favorite

Paris football coach Jeremy Clodfelder has spent countless hours building the Tigers’ program to a point where it can both play, and beat, Illinois’ best.
After a 17-6 win against old Apollo Conference adversary Mt. Zion in a display more dominant than the score indicated, Paris will host possibly the state’s absolute best team in the second round of the IHSA Class 4A state playoffs next week.
Rochester — winners of eight of the last 10 possible state championships (seven in 4A, one in 5A) — will visit Edgar County next Saturday with Illinois wide receiver commit Hank Beatty and crew in tow. But before that happens, the Tigers’ win over the Braves — their first road playoff victory in school history — deserves its kudos.
“There’s always talk about the Apollo or us in the [Little Illini Conference] and this and that, and now [we’re] going on the road and winning a playoff game against an Apollo school,” Clodfelder said. “Coming on the road and winning a playoff game is a huge deal for our kids.”
Clodfelder said his defense prides itself on playing with a “nasty” mindset, and that viciousness started in the trenches against Mt. Zion. The Braves went three- or four-and-out six times, perhaps an unusual feeling for a team that scored at least 27 points in eight of its nine regular-season games.
Anchored by senior and ISU commit Logan Bartley, the Tigers’ front line helped hold the Braves to a shutout until the fourth quarter while simultaneously opening running lanes for a variety of ball carriers. Two of the most frequent flyers each took multiple snaps at quarterback with junior Brady Crippes (63 yards rushing) and senior Ethan Dick (59 yards rushing).
Crippes got a first-quarter rushing score while Dick, the more effective passer (135 yards) of the two, connected with wideout Tre Lee for a 21-yard score in the third as part of a wide receiver pass that began with a Crippes lateral to Dick.
Clodfelder pulled out all the stops Saturday, clearly throwing Mt. Zion off its game.
“It gave us a really good chance to spread it out,” Dick said about the two-QB system. “It gives us a better chance of [us running] on the outside and throwing the ball.”
Trickery can only get a team so far, however, and against no opponent in Illinois could that potentially be more true than Rochester. The Rockets’ lone loss in 2021 is to Wilmette Loyola Academy — the No. 1 seed in Class 8A — as coach Derek Leonard is spearheading a dynasty in every sense.
But Paris hosts the second-round clash, brimming with confidence as it awaits likely the greatest opponent in its history next round.
With nothing to lose, the Tigers say one thing: Bring it on.
“Going into this program as it’s evolving is something crazy,” Dick said. “When we were freshmen, they started a legacy and we’re just looking to carry it on.”
