Mount Carmel 37, Paris 14

Mount Carmel 0 20 17 0 - 37

Paris 0 0 0 14 - 14

MC - Kennard 1 run (Holt kick), 7:34 2Q.

MC - Sisson 16 run (Holt kick), 2:19 2Q.

MC - Sisson 2 run (kick missed), 0:14 2Q.

MC - Allen 11 pass from Sisson (Holt kick), 9:23 3Q.

MC - FG Holt 28, 3:48 3Q.

MC - Kennard 5 run (Holt kick), 10:03 4Q.

PHS - Dick 39 pass from Crippes (Run failed), 2:14 4Q.

PHS - Atkinson 18 pass from Crippes (Crippes run), 1:00 4Q.

=MC=PHS

First downs=16=9

Rush.-Yds.=36-226=22-57

Rec. Yds.=191=136

C-A-I=10-21-0=8-16-3

Fumb/Lost=5-2=2-2

Pen/Yds.=7-57=6-50

Punts/Avg.=2-34=4-41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing - MC: Sisson 16-121, Hadra 7-28, Kight 4-11, Smith 1-9, Kennard 3-5, Brosler 2-3, Swanson 2-minus 2. PHS: Crippes 7-42, Dick 8-24, Kohlmeyer 2-6, Atkinson 1-minus 5, Board 3-minus 14.

Passing - MC: Sisson 10-21-0, 191 yards. PHS: Dick 6-11-2, 78 yards, Crippes 2-5-1, 58 yards.

Receiving - MC: Allen 4-106, Kennard 5-67, Hadra 1-18. PHS: Dick 1-39, Kohlmeyer 2-27, Board 1-22, Phillips 1-21, Atkinson 1-19, Pinkston 1-6, Lee 1-2.

Next - Mount Carmel (8-0, 8-0 Little Illini Conference) and Paris (6-3, 5-3 LIC) each await their classes, pairings, times and locations for the IHSA state football playoffs. The playoff pairings show will begin at 8 p.m. CDT on WCIX and can be streamed live for free on the NFHS Network.