Paris High School football has came a long way from where it was.
When Class 3A-ranked Little Illini Conference champions Mount Carmel came to town Friday, the scoreline (37-14 in favor of the Aces) was reflective of the current status of the Golden Aces’ program. But it also indicated the growth that the Tigers have made under coach Jeremy Clodfelder.
Paris didn’t need to win Friday’s game to clinch a IHSA state playoffs berth as it had already qualified for the fourth straight time — and just the sixth-ever time in program history. Games like this week’s regular-season finale haven’t turned into regular beatdowns, but tests in preparation for the beasts that await in the postseason.
And though Mount Carmel eventually pulled away, Paris by no means looked out of place.
“I think it can help you, playing a juggernaut kind of like that before you get into the [playoffs],” Clodfelder said. “Just kind of makes you go back and reset the goal and try and get ready to play. ... We’ve tried to make that the standard, is to always be a playoff team and then hopefully be in the mix to play for a conference championship.”
The Golden Aces haven’t just been beating opponents this season, they’ve been completely dismantling them. Mount Carmel entered Friday with an absurd point differential of 296-22, cruising to the LIC title with just three touchdowns given up on the year.
But the Aces’ vaunted offense, spearheaded by sophomore quarterback Blayne Sisson, needed to fight to get ahead early. A bruising first quarter from both defenses saw the score 0-0, then Mount Carmel broke the deadlock via a Gage Kennard goal-line score in the second quarter.
Mount Carmel then really got the wheels turning late in the first half. Sisson weaved and trucked his way for a 16-yard score with 2:19 to play, then capitalized on a Paris interception by going 80 yards in less than 90 seconds and punching in a 2-yard rush for six points with 14 seconds left.
“Right before the half, I thought we had a chance to maybe make it a 14-7 game,” Clodfelder said. “Then we have that interception ... and they go up 20-0 at the half. With them getting the ball coming back out [of the locker room], that kind of shook us.”
Two second-half Aces’ scores put the game out of reach, but the Tigers’ backup quarterback, junior Brady Crippes, threw for two passing scores in the game’s final three minutes, not a small feat by any means.
As Mount Carmel is likely a force to be reckoned with in 3A, Paris is probably bound for 4A when playoff pairings are released tomorrow evening. Minus Friday’s game, the Tigers had two other losses by a combined three points.
Now harken back to the last year Paris wasn’t with Clodfelder at the helm, 2015-16, when the Tigers went 0-9 and scored a total of six touchdowns all season. There’s been a seismic shift of late within the Paris football program and games like Friday’s proved why.
“The goal is to always make the playoffs,” Clodfelder said. “We’re a playoff team for what would’ve been the fifth straight year — fourth because of COVID or what-have-you — but really four straight playoff berths in a place that’s only had six. ... [But] it is what it is tonight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.