Terre Haute South fell for the first time this season after a 58-44 lost at Pat Rady Court to Evansville Memorial.
The Braves went into the contest coming off two previous victories and had home-court advantage.
It was the Tigers’ season opener, but they had some momentum coming in as well. Memorial also defeated South last season 48-43 in Evansville. The last time South defeated Memorial was in 2019.
Memorial (1-0) came out aggressive in the first quarter, by the end of which, the Braves trailed 20-13. Blake Anderson led the Tigers in scoring in the first quarter with eight points. Zavion Baker led South with six at the end of the first.
The opening of the second quarter was all South as the Braves went on a 6-0 run. The run consisted of three free throws and a Baker three pointer.
Down by just four the Braves began to run an aggressive full-court press and forced a crucial turnover.
Rylan Schneider then forced a foul which led to him making a pair of free throws cutting the score to 25-21 with 3:07 remaining in the first half.
“I think for their first game they played really well,” said Braves’ head coach Maynard Lewis of Memorial. “They made shots when they needed to. We played hard but we just couldn’t get over the hump, so we have to take our opportunity tomorrow.”
The Tigers ended up going on a 6-2 run before the end of halftime which gave them a 31-23 advantage over the Braves.
“We knew we had an opportunity to get back into the game,” Lewis said. “They just hit some big shots. We’ve got to have better defense and stop team’s penetration next time.”
Memorial went on a 6-0 run to open the third quarter until Xsazion Rowe got a fast break and scored on a layup cutting the score to 38-25 with 3:27 to go in the third.
Baker then made a pair of free throws, pulling South within one, with 2:02 remaining in the third quarter. Those free throws led to Patrick Mahurin scoring a momentum shifting three-pointer cutting Memorial’s lead down to 38-30 with 1:58 remaining causing a timeout from the Tigers.
Mahurin finished the third quarter with nine points straight off three-pointers.
With 1:34 left, Baker scored another three-pointer making the score 57-44. This led to a foul and two Jace Grant free throws making the score 58-44. Memorial ended the game on top 58-47.
“We didn’t shoot particularly well but we have a chance tomorrow night against Mooresville,” Lewis said.
South will take a 2-1 record into that game in the Pioneers’ home gym.
