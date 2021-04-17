Using a scoring system weighted toward rewarding high individual placings — four points for first down to one point for fourth — the championship of the four-team Braves Invitational for girls high school tennis Saturday at Terre Haute South went to the group that won all five of its opening-round matches.
Just by doing that, Greencastle guaranteed itself 15 points because even if its players lost all of their first-place matches, it would still get 15 for five second-place finishes.
Greencastle did not win or lose all of its title matches as Terre Haute North's Caroline Effner at No. 2 singles, South's Briley Ireland at No. 3 singles and North's duo of Maylee Brown-Olivia Effner at No. 1 doubles upended their Putnam County foes in the finals. But the Tiger Cubs did emerge triumphant in the other two matches and totaled 17 points to outscore South (14), North (12) and Crawfordsville (seven) for the team championship.
Capturing those crucial final victories for Greencastle were senior Molly Ramey at No. 1 singles and Caroline Gooch and Sophie Riggle at No. 2 doubles, both against South opponents. If the Braves had won both of those matches, they would have ended up with 16 points and Greencastle 15.
But it was not meant to be for coach Janet Rowe's inexperienced South squad.
"I saw a lot of good points from them," she told the Tribune-Star. "They were working hard. They listened to what I was telling them from coaching at the fence. . . . I'm happy to see that."
Rowe's No. 1 singles player, senior Lainey Anshutz, was who lost to Ramey 6-4, 6-4 for the No. 1 singles crown. In both sets, Anshutz owned a slim lead that Ramey overcame at the end. Ramey improved to 6-1 for the season, while Anshutz is 3-3.
"I should have been able to swing through the ball a little more," Anshutz noted. "I was a little timid with some of the shots. A huge part of my downfall, besides her just being a great player, was my mental game. It's hard to get back into it when you're really tired and you've already played a long match [against North's Averie Shore in the opening round].
"But [Ramey] is just a great player. She stayed so consistent and she waited for me to make the mistake. I tried to let her make the mistake, but I had trouble keeping the pace. I was hitting too hard."
"I think if they play [each other] again, Lainey could win," Rowe said. "Strategy-wise, Lainey needs to make some adjustments and then she could win."
Anshutz reached the title clash against Ramey by defeating Shore, also a senior, in two sets.
"It was a really good match," Anshutz assessed. "I was down in the first set, then I finally came back. It took a lot of patience and a lot of just keeping my head in the game. . . . I've played her many a times and she's a really good friend of mine. Just being able to play her here was awesome. I know that she hits very solid, consistent shots."
"[Anshutz] did what she needed to do and she was able to take the win," Rowe added.
Overall, Anshutz described the Braves' runner-up performance as solid.
"The majority of us had not played any truly varsity matches [prior to this season]," she explained. "So just being able to come out here and do what we do and stay in the game . . . that's what makes me the happiest."
From the North perspective, coach Amanda Lubold was particularly proud of the championships earned by Caroline Effner and the Brown-Olivia Effner doubles combination against their Greencastle counterparts in the finals.
"[Caroline] has been playing great tennis so far this season," Lubold said. "Our No. 1 doubles team of Olivia Effner and Maylee Brown won today and they’re undefeated for the season."
The Patriots' coach also mentioned that fatigue may have slightly affected her players Saturday.
"We had four matches this past week, plus this tournament, and I could tell our girls were feeling the packed schedule," Lubold pointed out. "But I’m really excited to see our team improve throughout the season."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.