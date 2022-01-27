Thunderbirds best Wolves in battle of good area girls teams

The North Central girls’ basketball team defeated Parke Heritage 49-46 to North Central on Thursday night, snapping a six-game win streak for Parke Heritage, while keeping alive a good run of play for the Thunderbirds.
Both squads are in contention to win their sectionals this season, so it was a showdown of two of the area’s better squads.
“We wanted to play a team this good,” said North Central head coach Joey Davidson. “Getting off to that good start helped us because we needed that momentum playing them [Parke Heritage] at home.”
Scoring opened in the first quarter when Addilee Jenkins scored on a put-back layup which gave the Wolves a 2-0 lead with 6:22 remaining in the first quarter. North Central responded with a Jalyn Davidson layup tying the score at two with 6:10 remaining in the first quarter. The Wolves held a 6-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.
After three sets of free throws, Davidson executed an impressive finger-roll in the paint with 6:14 remaining in the second quarter which made the score 10-7. Later in that period Kristen Wood scored a three from deep which increased Parke Heritage’s lead to 17-14 with 5:!2 remaining. The Wolves went into halftime leading 23-16.
“That first half really killed us and set us back,” said Parke Heritage head coach Mark Harper. “It was an uphill climb from there.”
Coming out of halftime, Grace Ramsay opened scoring with an impressive layup for Parke Heritage giving the Wolves a 23-18 lead with 7:37 remaining in the first half. After a 13-8 run in North Central’s favor, Samantha Seacrest scored a three from deep with 3:33 remaining in the third quarter giving the Thunderbirds a 30-28 lead. With 1:31 remaining Wood scored another shot which made the score 35-30 with North Central leading.
“Tonight, we learned if we guard hard and get rebounds, we can compete with anyone,” said coach Davidson. “It’s when we come out with low energy and bad attitudes when things don’t get done.”
The last points of the third quarter were scored by Ramsay which was a free-throw by Ramsay which made the score 39-32 with 22 seconds remaining in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter after a timeout, Ramsay hit an off-balanced layup cutting the Thunderbird’s lead to 39-26 with 5:27 remaining. Secrest responded with another layup which increased North Central’s lead to 41-36 with 4:40 remaining in the contest. This caused Parke Heritage to call a timeout.
Down by four, Ramsay scored on another putback with 2:43 remaining in the fourth cutting North Central’s lead to 41-40.
Wood then scored on the next possession giving Parke Heritage a 42-41 lead with 2:05 remaining in the competition. Maggie Scott then scored a three from deep putting the Thunderbirds back in the lead with 1:42 remaining. This made the score 44-43 with North Central leading. North Central responded with a Davidson layup giving the Thunderbirds a 46-43 lead with 1:12 remaining in the game. Wood scored on another putback with 25 seconds remaining which tied the score at 46.
“We panicked early,” said coach Harper. “We don’t usually do that and that is what caused us to fall tonight.”
Davidson went up and got fouled which led to her going to the free throw line with 18 seconds left. She made one of two which lead to a 47-46 North Central lead. The contest concluded with North Central leading 49-46.
NORTH CENTRAL (49) — Secrest 5-10 3-4 16, Davidson 4-9 2-4 16, Seay 3-6 0-0 6, Keller 2-6 0-0 4, Jones 1-3 2-2 4. 15-31 FG, 7-10 FT, 49 TP.
PARKE HERITAGE (46) — Wood 5-9 3-6 16, G. Ramsay 4-7 5-8 13, Simpson 2-6 0-0 7, O’Brien 1-4 3-4 5, R. Ramsay 2-2 0-0 4, 15-29 FG, 11-18 FT, 46 TP.
North Central=12=17=16=10=—=49
Parke Heritage=6=10=16=14=—=46
3-point goals - NC 3-5 (Secrest 1-2, Davidson 2-3); PH 2-5 (Wood 1-2, Simpson 1-3).
Next – North Central (17-6) travels to Lighthouse Christian on Wednesday. Parke Heritage (17-6) travel to South Putnam on Tuesday.
