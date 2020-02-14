Two Wabash Valley girls high school basketball teams have revenge on their minds today in Class A regionals.
Linton, on the other hand, is hoping that chalk is the way to bet in Class 2A play.
Coach Jared Rehmel's Miners are the highest-ranked team at the Paoli Regional, fourth in the state in the final poll and survivor — in pretty much one-sided fashion — of a sectional that included two other ranked teams including a defending state runner-up (albeit a Class A runner-up).
Linton plays this morning's opening game against Evansville Mater Dei, unranked and below .500 but with the tough Southern Indiana Athletic Conference schedule on its side. In the second game are seventh-ranked Eastern (Pekin) — Terre Haute South doesn't have fond memories of the Pirates from the Vincennes Rivet Tournament — and 14th-ranked North Decatur.
Fun fact (or not) from the Paoli Regional: Mater Dei might be 10-14, but the Wildcats are defending regional champions.
Coach Joey Davidson of North Central is hoping his Thunderbirds have a chance for revenge today, because that would mean North Central had reached the championship game of the Southwestern (Shelby) Sectional.
North Central meets Bethesda Christian in the opener between two unranked teams, while eighth-ranked Greenwood Christian — which knocked North Central out of last year's Southwestern Regional by an 80-62 score — plays seventh-ranked Jac-Cen-Del in the second game.
Fun fact (or not) from Southwestern: Bethesda Christian isn't ranked, but it is one of only five teams to beat Greenwood Christian.
North Vermillion's chance for revenge comes in the 10 a.m. opening game of the Tri-Central Regional against Blue River Valley, which sidelined the Falcons 57-42 a year ago in the first round.
Also at Tri-Central is Daleville — below .500 but with a one-point loss to BRV on its resume — against 16th-ranked Northfield.
Fun fact from Tri-Central: coach Mark Switzer's Falcons aren't ranked, but have the best record in the field.
Championship games tonight are at 7:30 for the two Class A regionals and 8 p.m. at Paoli.
