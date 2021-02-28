Although the girls tournament may have used up all the sectional snow — please knock on wood as you read this — the Indiana high school boys basketball tournament begins Tuesday with sectional action in the Wabash Valley and throughout the state.
Terre Haute North plays Tuesday night at the Class 4A Avon Sectional, West Vigo and Northview start the following night at the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional, and Terre Haute South drew a bye at Avon and will play on Friday.
A few teams are already making plans for what to do when they win the sectional. In alphabetical order, Bloomfield, Linton and Parke Heritage can be found in this group (whether they admit it or not).
There are also a handful of teams wanting to salvage less-than-perfect seasons by winning at least one sectional game. North Vermillion and White River Valley are in this group, Mitchell could be and Vincennes Lincoln would love to be in a sectional championship game with a three-win team.
The teams that may be anticipating this week the most, however, may be the ones doing what every high school coach wants his team to do — playing its best at the end of the year. And if teams like that provide the most tournament drama, then Spencer is the place to be.
West Vigo enters tournament play having won six of its last seven games, its only loss coming in its second overtime game in as many nights.
Northview also won seven of its last eight — actually seven in a row before losing its finale to a Bloomington South team that hasn't lost in 2021.
Naturally, the Vikings and Knights are playing each other on Wednesday night, so one of those streaks comes to a bitter end. Northview won the regular-season meeting between the two by a 66-42 score, but that was nearly three months ago.
But they aren't the only hot teams at the Owen Valley Sectional. South Vermillion has won six of its last seven and has the bye, meeting either Brown County or, more likely, a slumping Edgewood team (2-7 in its last nine games) for the right to play in the championship game.
Here are other things to expect at the seven Valley sectional sites.
• Class 4A Avon Sectional — North opens against a Plainfield team that handled the Patriots 50-35 in December. The Quakers are smart and well coached and have a record and a top-10 ranking to show for it — but they may not have the best athletes in this sectional.
Some of the best athletes will play in Tuesday's opener between a huge Mooresville team and a dangerous Brownsburg team led by probable Indiana All-Star Pierce Thomas. The winner of that game faces South — the Braves beat Mooresville but lost badly at Brownsburg — while the host Orioles, with a lousy record but a 3-1 mark against sectional foes, await either North or Plainfield.
• Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional — The wild card here is Brownstown Central, which hasn't played any of its potential sectional foes. That won't be an advantage for the Braves, who are likely to learn what people in the Valley have already learned: the Western Indiana Conference was (sorry, no fire emoji available) this season.
• Class 3A Washington Sectional — Sullivan may prove that it belonged in the list of teams planning for post-sectional adventures but the Golden Arrows got the worst possible draw, starting with the host team in the Hatchet House.
The coaches and players from Vincennes, on the other hand, may have been regular church-goers lately.
• Class 2A Cloverdale Sectional — The Wolves are 7-0 against potential sectional foes and have been ambitious with their schedule to prepare for this week and probably more.
Riverton Parke can clinch a winning season by beating Cascade on Wednesday, and North Putnam's Mason Brooks gives the Cougars a puncher's chance every night.
• Class 2A Eastern Greene Sectional — Should Linton have been on that list of post-sectional planners? After all, the Miners' draw is almost as bad as Sullivan's is, and Linton lost to the host Thunderbirds a month ago.
The reasoning was simple: Lincoln Hale didn't play in the loss to Eastern, and Josh Pyne was hobbled himself for that game.
• Class A Clay City Sectional — Bloomfield is 5-0 against the rest of this field, and the Cardinals have also played as many tough teams as they can to get ready.
Shakamak appears to have gotten the best draw, but a potential Bloomfield-North Central semifinal game on Friday could decide things.
• Class A Attica Sectional — In a field in which the other five teams have a combined record of 20-71, top-10 Covington could have been included in that first list too, except for one thing.
Lafayette Central Catholic is in the other bracket, and unfortunately the Knights can never be counted out.
Class 4A, at Avon
Tuesday — Mooresville (12-10) vs. Brownsburg (11-8), 6 p.m., followed by Terre Haute North (12-11) vs. Plainfield (20-2)
Friday — Terre Haute South (5-18) vs. Mooresville-Brownsburg winner, 6 p.m., followed by Avon (6-14) vs. Terre Haute North-Plainfield winner
Class 3A, at Owen Valley
Tuesday — Brown County (1-14) vs. Edgewood (12-11), 6 p.m.
Wednesday — West Vigo (11-10) vs. Northview (14-7), 6 p.m., followed by Owen Valley (11-8) vs. Brownstown Central (13-6)
Friday — South Vermillion (9-12) vs. Brown County-Edgewood winner, 6 p.m., followed by Wednesday winners
Class 3A, at Washington
Tuesday — Washington (8-11) vs. Sullivan (18-3), 7:30 p.m.
Friday — Pike Central (3-17) vs. Vincennes Lincoln (2-15), 6:30 p.m., followed by Princeton (12-4) vs. Washington-Sullivan winner
Class 2A, at Cloverdale
Tuesday — Cloverdale (9-12) vs. Parke Heritage (21-3), 7 p.m.
Wednesday — South Putnam (2-12) vs. North Putnam (15-7), 6 p.m., followed by Riverton Parke (10-9) vs. Cascade (4-15)
Friday — Southmont (11-9) vs. Cloverdale-Parke Heritage winner, 6 p.m., followed by Wednesday winners
Class 2A, at Eastern Greene
Tuesday — South Knox (12-10) vs. Linton (20-4), 7 p.m.
Friday — North Knox (10-12) vs. Mitchell (3-13), 6 p.m., followed by Eastern Greene (11-9) vs. South Knox-Linton winner
Class A, at Attica
Tuesday — Clinton Central (4-16) vs. Faith Christian (7-15), 6 p.m., followed by Attica (2-16) vs. North Vermillion (1-14)
Friday — Lafayette Central Catholic (6-10) vs. Clinton Central-Faith Christian winner, 6 p.m., followed by Covington (10-6) vs. Attica-North Vermillion winner
Class A, at Clay City
Tuesday — White River Valley (3-19) vs. Bloomington Lighthouse (3-16), 7 p.m.
Wednesday — Eminence (6-14) vs. North Central (12-10), 6 p.m., followed by Clay City (2-11) vs. Bloomfield (13-9)
Friday — Shakamak (8-12) vs. WRV-Bloomington Lighthouse winner, 6 p.m., followed by Wednesday winners
All championship games Saturday
