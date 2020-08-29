Three in a row: Northview captures WIC girls golf title again

For the third straight year Saturday, Northview High School's girls golf team left its home course of Forest Park with the Western Indiana Conference championship plaque.
Northview junior Brooklee Bussing earned WIC medalist honors with a 7-over-par 80 that, according to coach Josh Trout, could have been four or five strokes lower if some of her "almost" putts had fallen in the hole.
"I struggled around the greens a little, but I was able to pull it together for a decent score," Bussing told the Tribune-Star afterward. "I hit the ball from tee to green pretty well. Just the putting and the chipping were a struggle."
Trout's Knights posted an 18-hole score of 378, 23 shots better than runner-up Greencastle's 401.
"We did well," assessed Trout, whose squads ended up with a 372 in August 2018 and a 342 in August 2019 for the same tournament.
"Three seventy-eight is not our best score, but it was good enough to get the job done. Brooklee had a very solid day. From tee to green, she was very consistent."
Nine schools came with enough golfers to be eligible for team honors, including ninth-place Sullivan, which finished with a 461. West Vigo is a member of the WIC but did not have enough girls try out for the team this season.
"I'm just glad we got to play," Trout said in reference to the negative impact COVID-19 has had on many sports.
