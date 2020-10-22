For the first time in three weeks, all of the Indiana high schools in the Tribune-Star’s circulation area that are scheduled to will be playing football – and just in time for the postseason.
COVID-19-related disruptions have caused games in the last two weekend cycles to be canceled.
The threat isn’t over, not even close, as a few Indiana schools – Bedford North Lawrence, and on Thursday afternoon, the Wabash River Conference’s Covington – have announced that they won’t be playing in the postseason.
(One school that announced it was withdrawing – unbeaten Class A No. 5 Southwood – is back in after it was cleared with negative COVID-19 tests.)
With COVID-19 cases and positivity rates rising throughout Indiana, the completion of the postseason will be challenging.
However, for now? Teams are playing and they have their own sectional paths to blaze to get to the nitty-gritty of the regional, semistate, and if they’re fortunate? The state championship game.
Here’s a look at our area sectionals and what our local teams need to do to navigate their way through.
• Class 5A Sectional 13: There’s no point in sugar-coating it … both Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South have a huge challenge in front of them to get through a very difficult field.
Both teams got less-than-optimal draws. North (4-5) hosts 5A No. 6 Decatur Central (6-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The Patriots have been playing well of late, which is encouraging, but the Hawks have gone 6-2 against a schedule in which its opponents finished a combined 10 games over .500.
Decatur Central also beat North 49-0 in a 2019 sectional contest. North wanted to maintain its momentum after playing well the last three weeks, but not having a bye gives the Patriots a potential disadvantage should they advance.
If North wins? The Patriots would host Plainfield (5-4) in a sectional semifinal.
South (2-7) has an even harder chore – beat No. 1 Cathedral (8-1) at Bob Clements Field on Oct. 30. The only loss for the Fighting Irish was a last-minute 17-13 defeat at the hands of 6A No. 1 Center Grove.
• Class 4A Sectional 24: Northview (7-2) largely breezed its way to a Western Indiana Conference Gold Division championship, but the challenge for many years for the Knights – easily the largest school in the WIC — has been navigating a much-tougher sectional environment against a school its own size or larger.
To that end, Northview coach Mark Raetz has beefed up the schedule. The Knights play a higher-quality slate than they once did and they’re hoping it prepares them for a quality Sectional 24 field.
Northview opens with Evansville Memorial at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Evansville Bosse’s Enlow Field. The Tigers (6-3) have won six straight, including wins over local powers Castle and Mater Dei. The Tigers are the defending 4A state champions, though they haven’t been winning at the same clip this season.
If the Knights get past the Tigers, they will host struggling Evansville Reitz or Evansville Harrison, but a date with Class 4A No. 2 Evansville Central or No. 8 Jasper is likely in the championship game.
• Class 3A Sectional 29: West Vigo (5-3) is annually in one of the toughest 3A sectionals in the state as it draws in some of the Indianapolis-area parochial schools and some other Indy-area powers. This season is no exception.
The Vikings open with Indianapolis Ritter at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Raiders (5-2) are a traditional power in the 2A and Class A ranks and appear capable of competing at the 3A level.
If West Vigo gets past Ritter, a likely matchup with No. 5 Danville (7-0) is on the cards.
The other side of the bracket includes Tri-West (7-2) and WIC Gold Division runner-up Indian Creek (6-3), whom the Vikings eliminated a year ago. It’s a challenging sectional field.
• Class 3A Sectional 30: While other area schools contend with challenging sectionals, purely by record? Sullivan is the favorite in this sectional field.
The Golden Arrows (6-3) have the only winning record among the eight teams in Sectional 30. The Arrows open with Princeton (2-7), losers of four consecutive contests.
Waiting for Sullivan would be the winner of the Vincennes Lincoln-Owen Valley contest, both are 3-6.
The other side of the bracket? Pike Central-Washington pairs up two annual strugglers. Brown County (5-4) and Edgewood (3-6) face off in the other contest, and while the Eagles have a better record? They played a far weaker schedule than the Mustangs did.
One caveat when assessing this field? Vincennes Lincoln is once again a member of the Evansville-based Southern Indiana Athletic Conference, so its 3-6 record is deceiving. The Alices were competitive in games against several Evansville powers. If Vincennes Lincoln hosts Sullivan in a sectional semifinal? It could be a de facto championship game and a close contest.
• Class 2A Sectional 37: South Vermillion, ranked No. 9, had its finest regular season in 11 years with a 7-1 record. Only three teams in Sectional 37 have winning records … and the Wildcats play one of them straight out of the chute.
Fellow Wabash River Conference foe Seeger (6-2) makes its second trip to Clinton in three weeks. South Vermillion defeated the Patriots 25-15 on Oct. 9. Seeger’s only other loss was at Twin Lakes in Week 2.
If South Vermillion defeats Seeger again? The Wildcats will play at Cascade or host Monrovia, both are 2-7. The best team on the other side of the bracket would be perennial power Western Boone (5-4), which is having a down season by its standards, but is still dangerous.
• Class 2A Sectional 40: Six of the eight teams in this sectional have winning records, including Linton, which will try to win its first sectional since 2016.
The Miners (6-3) didn’t get an ideal game to start. Linton will make the 105-mile one-way trip to deepest southern Indiana and Tell City.
The Marksmen (6-2) have clinched their first winning season since 2006 and were 11 points away from being unbeaten. Linton will need to rely on its postseason success - the Miners haven’t lost in a first-round sectional game since 2005 – to take down Tell City.
North Posey (5-3) would likely await Linton in the semifinals. The likely school to emerge from the other side of the bracket would be annual contender Evansville Mater Dei (5-4) or North Knox (5-2), which beat Linton 27-14 on Oct. 2.
• Class A Sectional 45: All signs point to a Parke Heritage-South Putnam showdown in the championship game.
Parke Heritage (5-1) opens with Riverton Parke (2-4) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Wolves have outscored their foes by an average of 56-22 this season.
Covington would have been the likely next foe for either Parke Heritage or Riverton Parke, but the Trojans withdrew from the IHSAA tournament. So winless Cloverdale awaits.
South Putnam (9-0) only has one team with a winning record – Attica (4-2) – in its way en route to a likely championship game showdown against Parke Heritage.
• Class A Sectional 48: North Central (1-6) played a good schedule in 2020 – its opponents went 30-20. Could it pay off in Sectional 48?
The Thunderbirds get winless Rock Creek Academy, which has to make a lengthy trip from Sellersburg on Friday.
After that? It gets tougher. North Central likely would have to make a lengthy trip itself to play at Perry Central (6-3) in the next round.
Waiting on the other side of the bracket is almost certainly going to be Class A No. 5 West Washington (7-0), which already beat North Central 65-0 this season.
BREAKOUT
Weekend sectional schedule
Friday
Class 5A Sectional 13
Decatur Central (6-3) at TH North (4-5), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Sectional 24
Northview (7-2) at Evansville Memorial (6-3), 7:30 p.m. at Bosse’s Enlow Field
Class 3A Sectional 29
Indianapolis Ritter (5-2) at West Vigo (5-3), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Sectional 30
Princeton (2-7) at Sullivan (6-3), 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Sectional 37
Seeger (6-2) at South Vermillion (7-1), 7 p.m.
Class 2A Sectional 40
Linton (6-3) at Tell City (6-2), 7:30 p.m.
Class A Sectional 48
Rock Creek Academy (0-6) at North Central (1-6), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class A Sectional 45
Riverton Parke (2-4) at Parke Heritage (5-1), 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.