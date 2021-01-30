In January 2008, Northview captured the team championship for the IHSAA wrestling sectional inside the Knights' own gym, barely outpointing Edgewood and Bloomington South for the title.
Then from 2009 through 2020, Bloomington South held a death lock on the team crown, winning 12 sectionals in a row. Last year in the sectional at Bloomington North, however, Terre Haute South came within half a point (230-229.5) of tying the Panthers for the championship.
Soooooo close.
It wasn't quite that close Saturday in Bloomington North's gym to determine which team would win the 2021 championship. Terre Haute South ended the Panthers' streak by taking two individual firsts, five seconds, one third and three fourths — all qualifiers for the Bloomington South Regional next Saturday — to outpoint runner-up Bloomington South 226-219.
"Hopefully we'll wrestle well next week and hopefully be in the hunt again," Terre Haute South coach Gabe Cook, reflecting a little on his regional team championship in 2020.
The Braves' weight-class winners Saturday were junior No. 3 seed Nate Lommock, who had to beat formidable Vigo County foes Nicolas Sconce of Terre Haute North (6-1 decision) in the semifinals and Jarrell Sholar of West Vigo (3-2 decision) in the 160-pound championship match, and senior No. 1 seed Nick Casad, who pinned all three of his opponents on his way to the championship at 195.
Lommock and Casad each improved their season records to 21-3.
Terre Haute South's runners-up were freshman Josiah Dedeaux at 106, junior Harrison May at 126, senior Nate Recknor at 138, senior Joshua Howell at 220 and junior Christian Verst at 285.
"We are just grateful that we were all able to come together and do this today," Cook told the Tribune-Star. "We don't take any of the opportunities we get to compete for granted this year [because of COVID-19 concerns]. Today was a great day for our program."
This is the first time Terre Haute South has claimed a sectional championship in wrestling since the old four-team format was abandoned. Eleven teams competed Saturday, including West Vigo, which ended up at No. 5; Terre Haute North at No. 6; Sullivan at No. 7; and Northview at No. 8.
"It feels great," Cook added. "I told these kids [before the meet] that I started coaching in these sectionals when some of them were 3 years old, so it feels good. . . . Our guys who came through the consolation brackets, they really came up big for us and scored us a lot of points."
Cook didn't forget about sectional champions Lommock, a two-time semistate qualifier, and Casad, a 2020 semistate qualifier, when handing out praise Saturday.
"I felt really good about Nate coming in [despite a No. 3 seeding] and the fact that he won 3-2 [over Sholar] doesn't surprise me," Cook said. "He's been in the finals of this [sectional] tournament twice before.
"The one match that really kinda sealed it was Nick Casad. He was down 4-0 [before pinning Owen Valley's Eli Hinshaw in the third period]. Had he lost that match, we still could have lost [as a team to Bloomington South]."
Other first-place finishers from the Wabash Valley were Sullivan 120-pounder Lane Gilbert, a sophomore, and Terre Haute North 170-pounder Sammy Saunders, a junior. Gilbert, who qualified for the state finals a year ago, is 20-0 this season and Saunders is 27-2.
"I'm really happy for Sammy," Terre Haute North coach Beau Pingleton said. "He's a hard-working kid that deserves everything."
The Patriots will send four wrestlers, including Saunders, to the regional next weekend.
In Saunders' final match Saturday, he outpointed Bloomington South's Tuff Fender 9-5, taking potential team points away from the Panthers and perhaps clearing the path for his crosstown rivals to finish ahead of them.
Meanwhile, West Vigo will advance six athletes to the regional, including sectional runners-up Torie Buchanan (113), Johnathan Otte (145) and Sholar (160).
"It was a rough day," West Vigo coach Scott Rohrbach admitted. "But all the kids did a great job."
Southridge Sectional qualifiers will join the Bloomington North Sectional qualifiers at next weekend's regional.
