The Terre Haute South High School boys tennis team used a high-energy lineup to propel itself past host Terre Haute North 4-1 in the sectional championship match Thursday evening.
The victory marked the second consecutive sectional title for the 2019 Braves, a group that South coach Jami Patterson feels very special about.
“We knew not to take North for granted and that it was going to be tough,” Patterson said. “This group is amazing in the way that they interact and are all great friends even off the court. This is a special team and I’m glad that they pulled this out today.”
Terre Haute South (19-2) wasted no time getting down to business as Matthew Roberts beat Jae-Won Jung at the No. 2 singles position 6-0, 6-1 to give South its first win of the day.
Despite the early lead for the Braves, North continued to battle back against its cross-town rival.
Perhaps one of the most electric battles of the contest came at the No. 1 singles spot where South’s Canaan Sellers took on Peter Christ. After Sellers jumped out to a quick lead, Christ battled back before falling 6-4 in the first set. Sellers used his momentum from the opening set to rally in the second, winning the set 6-2.
South’s Caleb Morris won 6-1, 6-1 over James Rogge at No. 3 singles, allowing the Braves to clinch the Sectional Championship despite doubles play continuing.
Terre Haute North (14-6) picked up its sole win of the evening at No. 1 doubles as the duo of Ethan Knott and Cade Moore beat out Seth Gage and Jacob Thacker 6-4, 6-2.
Aiden Fellows and Stephen Kallubhavi notched the fourth win of the contest for the Braves at No. 2 doubles, beating Ethan Grayless and Camden Harden 7-5, 6-0.
North coach Anna Collett, who noted that the Patriot group had been branded as underdogs heading into the championship round, was proud of the effort that she received from her team.
“We knew we were underdogs coming into this but we wanted to use that as motivation and step up our game tonight and I believe that we did,” Collett said. “This group worked hard, stayed focused and played for each other and I am really proud of them.”
With a successful regular season and sectional title now in the rear-view mirror for the Braves, junior Caleb Morris is excited to take the next step as a program.
“Our goal coming in was to make it past the sectional, win the regional and get to state and we have a lot more to give,” Morris said. “We have so much potential and we can get to that next level and that is what we are looking for in every single match.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.