Terre Haute South's Matt Gambill has qualified for every boys cross country state finals since he's been in high school.
In 2018, he was the third-fastest freshman, placing 57th overall in 16 minutes, 44.3 seconds. In 2019, he finished 176th in 17:37.0. Last season, after he had won the sectional and regional championships for the first time, he moved up to 39th (16:23.0). All IHSAA state finals took place at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in eastern Vigo County.
Now that Gambill is a senior, coming off repeat sectional and regional titles over the last two weeks, he would like nothing more than to compete in the state finals for the fourth straight year in his home county.
To do that, he's got one more hurdle to clear — figuratively speaking — and that's the Brown County Semistate on Saturday. The boys race will kick off at 11:30 a.m., with the girls following at 12:15 p.m. Both last 5 kilometers. This semistate will consist of the top runners and teams from the Bedford North Lawrence, Columbus North, Crawford County and Pike Central regionals last weekend.
"No other South cross country runner has won two regional titles and been an individual qualifier to the state championship all four years of his career," South boys coach Josh Lee told the Tribune-Star.
"That is a pretty special set of feats. It is a testament to his consistent and continued body of work … not just the mileage, but everything that goes into being a great runner. All of that work will hopefully culminate in a medal finish on Oct. 30 [for the state finals]."
And how did Gambill feel about winning his second regional championship last weekend?
"It was definitely a good feeling," he replied. "I was happy with the result. Going back to back [in the sectional and regional] was something special for me."
Gambill truly believes he's peaking at the right time this fall, preferably at the state finals in nine days.
"I feel like as the season progresses into the postseason, I'm getting in better shape," he explained. "That's due to coach [Josh] Lee's preparation and the hard work that the team has put in."
According to the ihsaa.org website, the top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams and the first six qualifying teams from each of Saturday's four semistates shall advance to the state finals in the boys and girls races. Admission Saturday is $8 per spectator.
Team-wise, Northview captured boys and girls regional crowns at Bedford North Lawrence last weekend. In the 2020 state finals, the Knights came in 14th (girls) and 21st (boys), so they're experienced in big-time meets.
For the Brown County boys semistate, state-ranked squads include defending state champion Columbus North (first), Northview (12th), Bloomington South (14th), Bloomington North (15th) and Floyd Central (21st). That means coach James Grounds' Knights — who got a 78th-place finish from then-junior Stuart Bennett in the state finals a year ago — are likely to make their third consecutive appearance in the state finals Oct. 30. But Terre Haute South, which finished fourth (behind Northview, Bloomington South and Bloomington North) in last weekend's BNL Regional, will need several personal records to avoid being on the outside looking in when the scoresheets are distributed.
"I thought the team performed really well [in the regional]," Gambill assessed, "and I'm really excited to see what we can do going into the semistate.
"We have a loaded semistate. We're gonna need a lot of p.r.'s, but I think it's doable. . . . It'll still take 'a slight miracle,' but I think we can do it if we just come out and exceed expectations."
Lee is confident that Gambill will do his part — this weekend and the following weekend — to boost the Braves and himself as far as possible.
"Matt always had a teammate by his side at the state championship in Cael Light [who did not start in 2020 because of being quarantined]," Lee pointed out. "I’m excited to see that Matt has another teammate who has a chance to be by his side at the state finals in [sophomore] Ethan Aidoo [who finished seventh in last weekend's regional]. He has put himself in position to have a legitimate shot at making it out of the semistate, but it’s going to take a big effort and the chips to fall the right way. These two are a tremendous one-two punch and always trust in what we do to get our team in the best shape we can be in by the time the state championship rolls around."
Individually, Gambill admits that Columbus North senior Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff (No. 4 finisher in last year's state finals) is probably the favorite to win the boys semistate. Gambill's goal of placing in the top five would be easily good enough to propel him into the following weekend's state finals. Other Wabash Valley runners who should have lofty expectations Saturday are Northview's Bennett, Jcim Grant and Nolan White, who placed third, fourth and fifth respectively (and White crossed the finish line one second behind Gambill in the sectional); and Terre Haute North junior Dylan Zeck, who came in 10th in the regional and third in the sectional after placing 144th in last year's state finals.
As long as Gambill and his Terre Haute South teammates advance to the state finals, Gambill would like to see as many of his friends from other schools make it as possible.
"Hopefully, we can show people what Wabash Valley cross country is all about at state," he mentioned.
For the girls semistate, state-ranked teams include Columbus North (first again), Floyd Central (third), Northview (seventh), Bloomington North (12th), Jasper (20th) and Bloomington South (22nd). Once again, Terre Haute South will come in with a fourth-place regional finish (behind Northview and the Bloomington schools again) and need exceptional individual performances Saturday to move on to the state finals.
Meanwhile, coach Tim Rayle's Knights are led by sophomore Gnister Grant, who placed first in the sectional and second in the regional behind Bloomington South junior Lily Myers. Another noteworthy female runner from the Valley will be Linton sophomore Peyton Smith, who finished second in the sectional and fourth in the regional.
Barring a weird emergency, Gambill probably will be cheering on the Terre Haute South girls after his race is over. Then after the state finals are completed the following weekend, regardless of his situation, Gambill said he's not likely to run competitively in college.
Gambill hopes to attend Northwestern University to "focus on education" and possibly enroll in its Feinberg School of Medicine, although he hasn't ruled out cross country.
