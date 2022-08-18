There isn't a transfer portal in high school football, but Terre Haute South has experienced both additions and subtractions from its roster since last season.
One subtraction was 2021's starting quarterback Kyle Cottee, who is now at Northview. Two additions are receivers Deshaun Lowe (West Vigo) and Nas McNeal (Parke Heritage), however, and if Friday's jamboree was any indication, they'll help the transition to sophomore quarterback Brady Wilson be a smooth one.
"We're faster than last year," coach Tim Herrin of the Braves said recently (Lowe, in particular, turned on his jets a couple of times last Friday). "We'll be able to force teams to cover the width of the field and all 100 yards every play."
With Josh Cottee ready to earn his fourth varsity letter at tailback, the South skill positions look dangerous. The Braves also have Tyler Crawford, Gavin White, Treva Branch and A.J. Watkins as wide receivers, big sophomores Chris Herrin and Landon Wilkinson at tight end/H-back and Zyeiar White and occasionally Alex Rose backing up Josh Cottee. Ayden Napier is the backup quarterback.
Jude McCoskey, already the recipient of at least a couple of college offers, figures to be the leader of both lines. Currently 6-foot-7 and a slender 260 pounds, McCoskey is expected to add weight (perhaps after basketball season) for his college suitors. "Carter [Herrin, the coach's son now an offensive lineman at Indiana State] weighed 220 in high school and now he's at 315," coach Herrin pointed out.
Chase Brown, Braden Pearman, Carter Pearison and Sean Murphy are currently listed as the other starting offensive linemen, with 6-4, 305-pound Anthony Holston one of the reserves.
If the jamboree can be trusted, the emotional leader of the South defense will be Rose at middle linebacker. Josh Cottee is a fourth-year regular there and may have more career minutes defensively than offensively, while Brandon Freeman and Drew Theisz getting the first cracks at the other two jobs.
McCoskey will be joined up front by Isaac Johnson and Phillip Newman, while starters in the secondary could be McNeal, Branch, Nic Yatsko and Bronson Horn.
The graduation of Ashton Hayne opened up the kicking spots for the Braves, with junior Adam Mohamed set to take over there
"The offense should be able to do a lot of things and not be one-dimensional," coach Herrin said. "The defense only has about four seniors, but there are a lot of juniors and sophomores with experience."
The Braves will open their season with two new opponents: Class 3A power Gibson Southern on Friday and Rich Central, from the south suburbs of Chicago, the following week.
T.H. South schedule
Friday — Gibson Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 — Rich Central (Ill.), 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 — At Bloomington North*, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 — Terre Haute North*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 — At Bloomington South*, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 — At Northview, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 — At Brebeuf, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 — At Southport*, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 — Columbus North*, 7:30 p.m.
* — denotes Conference Indiana game
