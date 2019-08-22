On the surface, when you look at Terre Haute South's 2018 football statistics, you see quite a bit of production that will be missing in 2019.
Workhorse running back Jase Dressler rushed for 1,314 yards and graduated. Three-year starting quarterback Collins Turner, who rushed for 912 yards and threw for 1,503, transferred to Evansville Central, South's opponent tonight in their season opener at Bob Clements Field. Tight end Kenyon Sholty, who had 28 catches, also graduated and is now at Akron via Indiana State. Wide receiver K.C. Bender and his 40 catches are gone too.
All of the above were important to South's fortunes, but there's more in the cupboard than it appears at first glance. The Braves have been gradually building their depth in the last few seasons and South is hoping that it pays off in 2019.
The depth South has most evident in the many options quarterback Caleb Stultz has at his disposal to throw to. Seven different Braves scored during the varsity period of their scrimmage against Northview last Friday. Only one of those Braves — running back Allen Haire — was not a pass-catcher.
Daonta Wade, Tyler Vaughn, Owen Findley, James Mallory, John Barbour and Cameron Rivera are all threats on the outside for South. That group's combined total was 43 catches for 513 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 — the majority of the output being gained by Mallory, who had 23 catches for 351 yards and four touchdowns. All provide options for Stultz to throw to.
Stultz, of course, will be a big key in everyone's development. The junior completed 3 of 6 passes in three games for the Braves in 2018. However, South coach Tim Herrin has been impressed with his command of the offense and his leadership.
"It's the work he does with them outside of practice and watching film together. He stepped up this year so much he was elected captain by his teammates. That says a lot about a junior being picked, especially at a key spot on the team. He tells them when they're making mistakes and when he makes one? He says it's his bad," Herrin said.
Haire, a bulldozer at 5-foot-9, 245 pounds, rushed for 259 yards as he spelled Dressler in 2018. South has a wide variety of options behind Haire. Jacob Rutledge, Noah Griffith, Brenton Shelton, Nicholas Casad and Daniel Maesch are upperclassmen who could get carries.
The heart of the offense is in the trenches. Left tackle Jason Swarens, fresh off of his state championship in the shot put, gives both Stultz and the running back dependable protection and blocking power. Griffin Comer, a 6-3, 295-pound senior, provides a formidable bookend at right tackle.
"We think that's our strength going into the season with all of our returning starters on the offensive line and then our defense, but they go against each other in practice. When you've got guys like Griffin Comer and Jason Swarens? Those guys understand what it's like to play at a high level," Herrin said.
Joining Swarens and Comer on the line are guards Gabriel Jones and Devin Rockwood and center Justin Fish. All are seniors.
Herrin just wants to make sure South keeps its weapons moving in the right direction. The Braves want to play up-tempo, but did stop themselves on occasion against Northview last Friday.
"Offensively? We need continuity, gelling, clicking and running on rhythm. We hit a play and then we had to slow down because we didn't line up right or we got a penalty [against Northview]. We couldn't get tempo going, but when he get tempo going? We're at our best because we can run or throw on every down and Caleb is doing a good job of checking out of bad plays," Herrrin noted.
Swarens also forms the core of the defensive line. Junior Josh Howell will see time at defensive end as will seniors Ryley Emery and Chris Newman. Senior Monty Rawala, the biggest Brave at 315 pounds, will play defensive tackle. A freshman to watch out for Anthony Holston.
At linebacker, senior Wyatt Maxwell mans the middle. He had 58 tackles in 2018, second-best among any returning South player. Haire and junior Brayden Bender are on the outside.
South's secondary hopes to be more opportunistic in 2018. Rutledge led the Braves with two interceptions and he's back at a cornerback spot. Junior Ayden Macke is South's leading returning tackler as he had 61 in 2018. Sophomore Levon Warrington — who played varsity level as a freshman — and Vaughn will also play key roles in the secondary.
"I think defensively? We have depth. We're playing 19 or 20 guys and we don't lose a lot with any of them. The biggest thing is our inside linebacker depth, we're still developing that," Herrin said.
A big hole to fill will be replacing four-year starter Orian Roshel — All-Conference Indiana in her final season — at kicker. Senior Jared Rees, junior Brock Barger and sophomore Ashton Hyne are all on the roster to take her place.
South's schedule is challenging. Apart from facing Conference Indiana powers Bloomington South and Columbus North, the Braves open with Evansville Central, the second-ranked team in the first Associated Press Class 4A poll of the season.
Brebeuf, an October nonconference opponent, is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A. Bedford North Lawrence, a September nonconference foe, isn't ranked, but finished No. 8 in final Class 5A poll of 2018. Evansville Central and Brebeuf come to Terre Haute, but all three games will be tough.
Once the postseason begins, both South and Terre Haute North will eventually have to go through two of the top five teams in Class 5A. New sectional opponent Decatur Central is ranked No.3 and Indianapolis Cathedral, a late addition to their re-aligned sectional field when the success factor was tweaked in late spring, is No. 5. Plainfield is the other new sectional opponent for the Braves and Patriots.
