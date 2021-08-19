Terre Haute South coach Tim Herrin admits that the 2020 football season never really got off the runway. Indeed, the Braves finished 2-8 and won just one Conference Indiana game. South gave up 408 points and scored 202.
"Last year, there wasn't much of an off-season [due to the pandemic] and we picked up a bunch of injuries in preseason and in the first game and we never bounced back. We were young, we never played the same offensive line, Caleb Stultz was banged up at times. We never reached our potential, but we feel better going into this season," Herrin said.
However, Herrin feels optimism about the coming season. A relatively normal offseason, a new quarterback-running back combination, defenders that Herrin feels can be relied on, and some infusion of new talent are the cause.
Certainly, during last Friday's jamboree in which the Braves played against Northview and Terre Haute North, there were kernels of hope mixed in. Though South started a bit slow in its turn against the Knights, by the second session against the Patriots, South looked pretty good and more consistent too.
Offensively, South might appear to be in some jeopardy after losing quarterback Stultz (1,835 yards) and vets like running back Jacob Rutledge, wide receiver James Mallory (44 catches) and Andrece Miller (41 catches).
However, the Cottee combination looked pretty good in the jamboree. Running back Josh played in 2020 and rushed for 450 yards and 8 touchdowns. Now a junior, he's back for more, and he's joined by sophomore quarterback Kyle Cottee. The younger Cottee created some plays with his feet, and though he wasn't called upon to pass too often, he was able to make plays.
South will be hunting for new contributors elsewhere. In the jamboree, senior Parker Mahurin lined up as a wingback. South employed three wide receivers: Tyler Crawford, Aaron Peters and Amariyae Wilson, better known as a basketball guard.
"Receivers are still shaking out. We have some guys who are coming along and playing well. The basketball guys and Parker is playing well," Herrin said.
South rotated quite a few players into the offensive line. Austin Dalton, Carter Pearison and Chase Brown played in the guard spots. Jude McCoskey, Christian Verst, Ben Stout and Isaac Johnson manned the tackle positions and Trey Herrin played center.
Defensively, leading tackler Mekhi Moore, an inside linebacker, is back. He had 110 tackles in 2020. Junior Alex Rose joined him in the other inside spot. Outside linebackers for the Braves are senior Levon Warrington, who is returning from injury in 2020, and senior Rayshun Benford.
Nathan Lommock was South's second-leading returning tackler and he returns in the secondary. The Braves' other defensive backs include Drew Thiesz, Joey Smock, Rosa White and Ethan Wahl.
South rotated several players into the defensive line, but that was by design. Johnson, Verst, Dalton and Mahurin crossed over from the offensive side and were joined in the line rotation by Colin Casad, Trey Carter and Anthony Holston.
"Linebackers and our secondary are pretty much set, but our defensive line has about nine guys that we like. We're going to come up with a rotation and it's going to be more like a college team with a lot of guys playing," Herrin noted.
South begins its season at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Lafayette Harrison, one of six home games.
"This team is ready to show something. We have six home games and we play [at] Terre Haute North, so that's really seven games at home for us. Our players are excited to play in front of the fans and don't have to travel two hours every time," Herrin said.
