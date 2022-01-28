TH South falls to Panthers in Bloomington

For more than 2 1/2 quarters Friday night, the Terre Haute South boys basketball team had the game right where they wanted it.
The Braves were patient on offense, dogged on defense and were pushing host Bloomington South to the limit.
But the Panthers exploded for three consecutive 3-pointers in 61 seconds and never looked back in claiming a 48-37 Conference Indiana victory.
“That one streak was the difference,” Terre Haute South coach Maynard Lewis said. “We really fought against a tough team, but those three 3s put us down and we didn’t match their scoring.”
The Braves could get no closer than four points in the fourth quarter as Bloomington South used a 10-3 in the first four and a half minutes to open a double-digit lead.
“Once they went up eight or nine, it took us out of what we wanted to do on offense,” Lewis said. “We were just having to go quicker so as not to let the time run off the clock.
“Without the third quarter, it might’ve been a different game.”
It was a different game in the first half, even with the Braves missing starting guard Zayvion Baker.
Senior Parker Mahurin had the hot hand on offense, finishing 6 of 7 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3 range for a team-high 16 points.
“He shot the ball well and credit his teammates for getting him the ball, getting him open,” Lewis said. “He was able to knock shots down and was patient on offense.”
Terre Haute South jumped up 8-3 four minutes into the game and led 8-5 after one quarter. The teams seesawed back and forth in the second quarter with a pullup jumper from Tyree Rochell, who had 14 points, just ahead of the halftime buzzer giving Bloomington South an 18-17 advantage at the break.
“I thought our zone was really effective,” Lewis said. “With our big guys, they move well in the zone and provide two forces in the middle.”
A Panther team renowned for its own patience actually tried to speed the Braves up, running on every turnover and even applying a halfcourt trap at times.
In spite of a few lapses, the Braves maintained their composure into the third quarter. A Jude McCoskey 3 at the 3:35 mark put Terre Haute South up 25-24 and snapping a nine-game losing streak appeared to be a real possibility.
But Coleman Oliphant hit a 3-pointer to put the Panthers back on top at the 2:40 mark. Patrick Joyce did likewise on the ensuing Bloomington South possession, then hit another at the 1:39 mark to give the Panthers a 33-25 lead in a flash.
“The pace of the game was really good [for us],” Lewis said. “I thought going into halftime we had a great game plan. Then in the third quarter, they just hit some shots.”
Brock Kincaid led Bloomington South with 16 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field and 7-of-7 at the line, including nine in the fourth quarter to keep the Braves from putting together any kind of rally.
