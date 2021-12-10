TH South falls to Evansville North

Terre Haute South team suffered its second home loss of the season Friday night, this time a 60-44 decision to Evansville North, in boys high school basketball.
The last time these teams played each other, Evansville North won at home.
South went into the contest coming off a five-point road win and was averaging more points per game than the visitors. The Huskies entered the competition looking to earn their first road win.
In the first quarter, Zayvion Baker opened scoring with a layup giving South a 2-0 start with 7:20 remaining in the first. The Huskies failed to capitalize in their next possession. South got the ball back and responded with a putback by Xsa’Zion Rowe giving South a 4-0 start with 6:38 remaining in the first quarter.
Ryan Caddell opened scoring for North with a layup, which cut the Braves' lead down to 4-2 with 6:12 remaining in the first quarter. The Huskies then capitalized on its next possession with an exciting 3-point shot scored by Cameron Gehlhausen. The 3-pointer put North in the lead 5-4 with 4:43 remaining in the first. The first quarter concluded with Terre Haute South trailing 10-6.
“I think they got off to a run and we just lost our composure,” said South coach Maynard Lewis. “We didn’t execute on offense like we should have.”
The second quarter was exciting for Evansville North fans as their lead increased. With 4:04 remaining in the second quarter, the Huskies forced a turnover, which led to a fast break by Brayden Huebner giving the visitors a 18-10 lead. The Huskies concluded the third quarter leading 24-12.
Caddell went into the locker room at the half leading Evansville North’s offense with nine points. Baker led South at halftime with six points.
“We had a few opportunities to get back in the game, but we just couldn’t get over that hump,” said Lewis. “There is no one to blame but ourselves. We have to be better as a program.
Regardless of its lead the Huskies stayed aggressive as they came out in a full court press in the third quarter. Evansville North came out of halftime and went on a 7-0 run before South earned its first second half score. With 5:05 remaining in the third Rowe stopped North’s run with a layup cutting the deficit down 31-14. Evansville North ended the third leading the Braves 42-24.
“This was not Terre Haute South basketball tonight,” Lewis assessed. “We have to regroup and get back to what we’re good at.”
Amariyae Wilson was a bright spot for the Braves, tallying 24 points.
Next — Evansville North (2-2) hosts Gibson Southern on Tuesday. TH South (3-3) hosts Avon on Saturday.
