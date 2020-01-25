Bloomington North won the opening tipoff and the Cougars started hot from the field as they jumped out on a 7-0 run and they wouldn’t look back from it.
They would continue to keep the pressure on Terre Haute South en route to a 74-43 victory in boys high school basketball Saturday night.
Bloomington North enjoyed a 17-6 lead after the first quarter and then went into the half with a 34-20 lead. The Cougars forced 10 turnovers and had three blocks in the first half.
They forced the Braves to try and make contested shots and the Braves couldn’t make them fall through the bottom of the net. Braves coach Maynard Lewis knew the Cougars would be a tough defensive team going into this matchup,
“When you have athletic players, it makes up for your other teammates mistakes. They blocked a lot of our shots, proud of our guys to keep taking it in there,” he said. “Blocked shots are going to happen. It's part of the game. We just have to keep being aggressive and trying to get the shot that we want.”
Lewis had a game plan for how to beat the Cougars, but they changed South's plan as quickly as when the game tipped off.
“We wanted to keep the game score in the 40s,” Lewis said. “They speed us up, they are very athletic, very quick, and they shot the ball very well tonight. We just have to keep grinding. Keep going out their and get better each and every game.”
As the second half began, the Cougars would continue the pressure onto the Braves and they would continue to increase their lead as the game would continue. The Cougars would almost double their score from the first half as they would score 30 in the third quarter, they went on an 18-3 run in the 30-point third quarter. Limiting the Braves to scoring only eight points as the Cougars would go into the fourth with a 64-28 lead.
Having a lead as big as the Cougars had, they proceed to run the clock down before they would take a shot and limited themselves to scoring only 10 points in the fourth quarter. The Braves would go on to score 15 points in the fourth quarter and were able to chip into the lead a little bit, but with how the game was flowing and the lack of scoring for the Braves, they would go on to lose.
Lewis knows that is team is still able to make a run in their season as they have eight games left before sectional play starts for the Braves.
“It’s a long season and we still got a lot of games left. We still have time to get on a roll, get better,” he said. “We’ve got a tough stretch; January is always tough for us as we get into the meat of our schedule. We’ll stay positive, keep working hard in practice and that’s the only thing we can ask.”
This loss makes the Braves 6-10 overall and 0-3 in Conference Indiana play, while the win for the Cougars moves them to 13-4 and 2-1 respectively.
