Terre Haute South and Terre Haute North's football teams were in the same city on Friday night, but a different tale was told at each site.
The Braves opened Conference Indiana play with a promising 34-20 victory over Bloomington North. Terre Haute North struggled as it fell 55-7 at Bloomington South.
The Braves and Patriots play each other next week at South.
• TH South 34, Bloomington North 20 — The victory was the first time since 2019 that South has a 2-1 start to the season. It was also South's largest margin of victory against the Cougars since an 18-point victory in 1988. South's all-time margin of victory against the Cougars was a 55-point win in 1981.
"We talked all year going 1-0 in that first conference game to set the tone. If we could stick together and play as a team? This team has a lot of potential. We've been playing pretty good and we compete," South coach Tim Herrin said.
The Braves also earned their first win at Bloomington North since 2018 when it won in overtime there.
Extra football was not necessary on Friday as the Braves used the three-headed attack of Josh Cottee, quarterback Brady Wilson and wide receiver/defensive back Nas McNeal to overwhelm the Cougars.
Cottee scored three touchdowns, including the first two of the game, as South built a 14-7 halftime lead. Cottee went on to rush for 161 yards.
McNeal scored via a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter to stake South to a 21-10 lead. McNeal had three catches for 84 yards and also had two interceptions in the contest.
South's defense was generally outstanding.
"Our defensive line has done a nice job all year taking on double teams and allowing our linebackers to make plays. Alex Rose, Brandon Freeman, Jaidyn Hoole, Drew Theisz made plays. Nick Yatsko had a heckuva game at safety, breaking up balls and lining players up," Herrin said.
Once South got rolling, it didn't let up. Cottee scored again to make it 27-10. After Bloomington North notched a safety, Wilson — who completed 14 of 22 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns — threw his second TD pass of the game to Chris Herrin (who had 50 receiving yards) give South an unassailable 34-12 advantage.
Had South maintained that 22-point lead? It would have had its largest margin of victory in a Conference Indiana game since it entered the league in 2013.
As it was, the Cougars scored a late touchdown, but it was still an important win for the Braves (2-1, 1-0) as they opened their Conference Indiana account with a victory.
• Bloomington South 55, TH North 7 — The Patriots were behind the 8-ball early. A blocked punt and touchdown by Bloomington South's Ben Godar put North down 7-0 and from there? It was a long night for the Patriots.
"We did not play well. We must come together as a team," North coach Billy Blundell said in a text to the Tribune-Star.
Bloomington South's Lucas Waldon scored via a 19-yard run with 8:27 left in the first quarter and additional touchdown by Gavin Adams made it 21-0 before the first quarter concluded.
Ben Morrison, Waldon again and Tyson Smith scored before halftime as Bloomington South's 42-0 lead triggered a running clock in the second half.
North (1-2, 0-1) tried what it could to slow the Panthers, including using running back Damon Strum out of the wildcat formation. Despite North's troubles on the scoreboard, Sturm still rushed for 105 yards by halftime and had 120 overall, according to Blundell.
Even with the running clock, Bloomington South kept piling on points. Conner Bray's 10-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Bryson Carpenter was the only bright spot for the Patriots. Bray accounted for 36 of the 78 passing yards Carpenter threw for.
Bloomington South quarterback Zach David threw for 262 yards in the contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.