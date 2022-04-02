In two varsity high school softball games played on Terre Haute North's junior varsity field — against Center Grove and Columbus North — Terre Haute South batters struck out a total of 22 times on a chilly Saturday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the host Patriots battled the same pair of out-of-town teams in reverse order on their varsity field . . . and whiffed 33 times.
Yikes!
Terre Haute North lost to Columbus North 6-0 on a three-hit shutout by Rachel Cowan (18 strikeouts) and to Center Grove 7-0 on a four-hit shutout by left-hander Riley Henson (15 strikeouts). At the same time, Terre Haute South lost to Center Grove 11-2 and to Columbus North 13-0.
The Patriots were held to a total of seven hits for the afternoon and the Braves were limited to nine hits, but just one against Columbus North pitcher Maddi Rutan as the Bull Dogs erupted for four runs in the top of the sixth inning to force umpires into enforcing the 10-run rule after Terre Haute South went scoreless in the bottom of the sixth.
Rutan, who blasted her third home run of the season against Terre Haute South, racked up 15 Ks in her one-hitter. That hit was a sixth-inning single by Maddy Griswold.
Shohei Ohtani, are you paying attention?
Lillian Mackey also homered for Columbus North, her first roundtripper of the season, against the Braves.
Needless to say — a cliché frowned upon by college journalism professors (but seems necessary for emphasis here) — it was not a good day for Terre Haute softball teams.
"We didn't play our best softball," Terre Haute South coach Jeff Biggs admitted. "We've got a few things to work on. It's a long season."
Columbus North, which ended up 25-5 in 2021, lost to eventual Class 4A state champion Roncalli 4-0 in the semistate last season.
On a positive note for Biggs' Braves, Peyton Simmons (2 for 3), Grace Kidwell (2 for 4) and Lexi Kinzer (2 for 4) had multiple hits against Center Grove, plus Griswold contributed another single.
Slightly after noon Saturday, Terre Haute North was even with the Bull Dogs at 0-0 through three innings. Then the visitors loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the fourth and Emalee Heafner lined a grand-slam homer down the left-field line, causing the end of Cami Burk's time in the pitching circle.
A bright spot for the Patriots was freshman shortstop Kara Salmon, who went 2 for 3. But the Transylvania-bound Cowan, a senior righty, fanned the first 10 Terre Haute North batters she faced and only three of her career-high 18 strikeouts ended with a called Strike 3. She racked up three strikeouts apiece in the first, second, third, sixth and seventh innings, demonstrating that she wasn't tired at the end.
In Game 2 for Terre Haute North, Center Grove tallied two runs in the top of the first and one in the third to provide Henson with a 3-0 advantage. The Patriots' Layla Fragiacomo got the first hit off Henson — a lead-off single in the fourth — but Terre Haute North managed only a single by four different hitters in the contest. Henson fanned three batters in the third, fifth and seventh frames respectively.
Henson definitely pitched great, but the hard-throwing Cowan seemed to leave more of an impression on Terre Haute North coach Chris Mundy.
"She can throw," Mundy said of Cowan. "But 18 strikeouts, we've got to fix that. . . . It's still early [in the season]. We knew we might have some bumps in the road early. We play 30 games [during the regular season] for a reason.
"That's why I told the girls to not get down on themselves [because] we will get better."
Interestingly, the Patriots opened their season Friday evening with a 25-0 triumph at Shakamak. They finished with 22 hits, but they were not allowed to carry any of them over to Saturday (sarcasm alert, but probably not funny to Terre Haute North fans).
