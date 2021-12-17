TH North pulls off milestone triumph in Bloomington

“I can’t remember the last time Terre Haute North won at Bloomington South,” Mark Hankins said.
His coach had the answer.
“We haven’t won here since 1996,” Todd Woelfle said.
The 25-year drought came to an end for the Patriots on Friday night thanks to a pair of free throws from Hankins with 2.4 seconds remaining to give Terre Haute North a 35-34 victory in its Conference Indiana opener.
It was a rollercoaster contest in which neither team led by more than five points and both had a three-point lead in the final five minutes.
“That was a wild ending,” Hankins said. “I’m just glad we won.”
His decisive shots from the line came after the Panthers’ Tyree Rochell stole an inbounds pass and converted a three-point play for a 34-31 lead with 39.9 seconds left.
The Patriots came back with a contested jumper from Bryon Carpenter to cut the deficit to one, then got some help when Bloomington South’s Patrick Joyce missed the front end of a one-and-one with 8.5 seconds to go.
Terre Haute North attacked quickly with Hankins driving into the lane to draw the foul.
“I practice those all the time, so it was just going up there and taking deep breaths,” he said.
And once the first one swished clean through the net, the second one came with less pressure.
“That makes it a lot easier,” he said. “It really does.”
A last-second heave was just off the mark as the Patriots (6-0, 1-0 Conference Indiana) celebrated a milestone win.
“I think they know [they’re a good team],” Woelfle said, “but you have to get signature wins through the course of a season. It’s a marathon, not a sprint, and we’re a long way from the finish, but this gets us pointed in the right direction.
“They understand they can play with anybody in the state now and that’s a good feeling for this group to have.”
It wasn’t the feeling they had while playing catchup most of the first half. The Panthers (4-2, 1-1) scored the first two baskets of the game on offensive rebounds and finished with 11 second-chance points on nine offensive boards in the first half.
The Patriots rallied to tie the game at 11 after one quarter, then fell behind by five twice in the second quarter before a last-second halfcourt out of bounds lob to Carpenter cut the deficit to 20-17 at halftime.
“Only giving up 20 points at halftime doesn’t seem like a lot but it is in a possession by possession game,” Woelfle said. “We got a big bucket at the end of the half when their guy fell down on the lob and we executed the play well.”
Terre Haute North allowed just one field goal in the final four minutes of the first half and just one field goal in the first five and a half minutes of the second half to take the lead and held a 26-24 advantage going to the fourth quarter.
For more than two decades, it’s the kind of game that resulted in a long, disappointing bus ride home. But the Patriots turned the tables this time.
“They’re fundamentally sound, so we needed to match what they do mentally and physically and give ourselves a chance to win,” Woelfle said. “We’ve been on the other side many times, so it’s nice to be happy after this one.”
