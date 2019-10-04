In high school football, third down is make-or-break time.
The teams that earn first downs to keep drives alive instead of punting during those crucial situations typically find themselves on the winning side of the scoreboard.
Sounds simple enough, right?
Not necessarily. Getting off the field on third and fourth down can be tough for defenses at times and Terre Haute North found that out at Southport’s Ray Skillman Field on Friday night.
The Cardinals converted 84 percent of their tries on the latter two downs, including three touchdowns. North, on the other hand, converted just 46 percent of its tries, which proved to be enough to down the Patriots 40-14 for their fifth straight loss.
“That was obviously huge. It’s just frustrating and it was the big difference in the ballgame,” North coach Chris Barrett said of the difference of play on third down. “If there was something weird that could happen tonight, it happened.”
Coming into the night, the Southport offense averaged a smidge over 27 points per game. However, in its last two contests — both ending in losses — the Cardinals put up a combined total of 26 points.
So, something had to give.
Unfortunately for North, the offense that showed up Friday was the one of the first four games, opposed to the latter two.
Southport scored on four of its first five drives of the night behind the right arm of quarterback Ryan Lezon.
Lezon found a plethora of receivers throughout the evening, but particularly so in the first half.
He threw three touchdowns in the initial half of play, all to different receivers. But it was how the last two happened that left the North sideline frustrated.
After forcing a 3rd and 4 on the Southport 24-yard line, the Patriot defense saw Brevin Jefferson get behind them. He was hit in stride by Lezon for a 76-yard touchdown pass.
After a 20-yard down run on the next Cardinal drive, the Patriots looked like they were about to get off the field by forcing a punt.
Instead, on 4th and 2 from the Southport 44-yard line, North lined up offsides, drawing a flag and an automatic first down. On the very next play? Lezon hit Matt Munoz down the middle of the field for a 40-yard score, putting the visitors behind 28-6.
“It was just one of those nights where if it could go wrong, it went wrong,” Barrett said, “and really, that sums up the whole night.”
North moved the ball in the first half, getting into enemy territory on half of their drives.
Quarterback Jace Russell got the ball out of his hands and often to Matt Gauer (11 receptions for 96 yards), who made his debut at wide receiver Friday, quickly, while also using his speed on the ground.
Russell scored the Patriots’ lone touchdown on a quarterback keeper from 5 yards out.
“We decided we needed to make a change at the quarterback position, and that’s not all on him. Having the ability to have a true tailback and the play of the offensive line, it attributed to the move too,” Barrett said of the change from Gauer to Russell under center.
“Matt is a heck of a player and a heck of an athlete. He’s tall and has good length with great, strong hands. He did what we thought he could do out there tonight,” Barrett continued about Gauer’s change of position. “I was very proud of him tonight and how we accepted the challenge because, you know, he still wants to be a quarterback.”
North was set to receive the kickoff to begin the second half, but the pooch kick was recovered by Southport. The Cardinals took advantage of the short field with Lezon’s second touchdown pass to Munoz.
The two connected two possessions later, their third of the game and Lezon’s fifth, putting the game out of reach.
TH North 0 6 0 8 — 14
Southport 14 14 6 6 — 40
Sp — Yates 5 pass from Lezon (Cocherell kick), 9:47 1Q
Sp — Jefferson 76 pass from Lezon (Cocherell kick), 3:05 1Q
THN — Russell 5 run (Russell pass failed), 11:52 2Q
Sp — Nelson 20 run (Cocherell kick), 8:38 2Q
Sp — Munoz 51 pass from Lezon (Cocherell kick), 3:22 2Q
Sp — Munoz 15 pass from Lezon (Cocherell kick missed), 10:26 3Q
Sp — Munoz 22 pass from Lezon (Unversaw pass failed), 11:53 4Q
THN — Russell 2 run (Gauer pass from Russell), 24.4 4Q
THN Sp
First downs 15 14
Rushes-yards 38-100 28-121
Passing 214 332
Comp-Att-Int 18-22-0 17-26-0
Return yards 53 39
Punts-avg. 4-37.7 1-28.0
Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 9-90 5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — North, Russell 22-38, Carpenter 4-2, Hopkins 1-6, Lutz 11-54. Southport, Lezon 1-6, Yates 4-29, Nelson 16-54, Hon 7-32.
Passing — North, Russell 18-22-0 214. Southport, Lezon 17-25-5 332, Shepherd 0-1-0 0.
Receiving — North, Gauer 11-96, Moody 2-38, Stillwell 3-45, Humphrey 2-28, Lutz 1-7. Southport, Jefferson 5-138, Yates 1-5, Moore 2-6, Piatt 3-40, Nelson 1-9, Munoz 5-134.
Next — North (2-5, 0-5 Conference Indiana) hosts Bishop Chatard and Southport (5-2, 1-2 Conference Indiana) visits Terre Haute South next Friday.
