Columbus North went on a 14-0 run to start the game before defeating host Terre Haute North 52-38 in Conference Indiana girls high school basketball Saturday afternoon.
Terre Haute North coach Mike Allen knew his team could still make a comeback, even though the Patriots were down by 24 points after the first quarter.
“It being a long game, there’s a lot of time left, we spot them 29-5 at one point and then we started playing basketball finally,” he said. “We woke up. We just didn’t come in ready to play.”
The Patriots made the game competitive in the second and third quarters by getting stops on defense and not letting the Bull Dogs get offensive rebounds. They were able to outscore the Bulldogs in transitions as well in the second and third quarters and were able to chip the lead down to eight going into the fourth quarter, which Allen was wanting his team to do.
“We came into halftime and we said that we were down by 18,” Allen mentioned. “You can’t make an 18-point play and we’ve got to chip away. We wanted to try and get it to within 10 by the fourth and we were able to get it to eight, but we just couldn’t quite get over the hump.”
The Bull Dogs were able to hold on to their lead going into the fourth period, during which they slowed the pace down considerably. They forced the Patriots to have limited possessions.
A big reason for the Bull Dogs to have the early lead that they did was the four straight 3-pointers they made to close out the first quarter. They finished with nine treys for the contest. Another thing that helped the Bull Dogs keep their lead in the fourth period was their ability to make free throws as they finished 11 of 12 from the foul line.
Now the Patriots are still looking for their first CI victory of the season.
“You have to be mentally focused for 32 minutes,” Allen said, “and we just didn’t do that today.”
COLUMBUS NORTH (52) — Anderson 1-3 2-2 4, S. Norman 2-2 0-0 6, Lawson 5-5 0-0 10, McKinley 2-4 2-2 7, White 5-9 3-4 18, Barker 1-3 2-2 5, Eder 0-0 0-0 0, Herndon 0-2 2-2 2, Long 0-0 0-0 0, Matsuno 0-0 0-0 0. 16-28 FG, 11-12 FT 52 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (38) — Stewart 2-2 0-0 5, Hart 2-3 1-1 6, A.Michael 4-6 2-2 12, Gilbert 1-5 4-4 6, Bell 2-6 2-4 6, P.Michael 1-1 0-0 3, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Bullard 0-0 0-0 0. 12-23 FG 9-11 FT 38 TP.
Columbus North 29 7 6 10 — 52
Terre Haute North 5 13 16 4 — 38
3-point shooting — CN 9-23 (White 5-8, S.Norman 2-5, McKinley 1-4, Barker 1-4, Anderson 0-2), THN 5-13 (Stewart 1-4, Hart 1-1, A.Michael 2-5, Gilbert 0-1, Bell 0-1, P.Michael 1-1). Rebounds — CN 25 (Lawson 7, S.Norman and McKinley 4), THN 23 (Bell 7, Hart 6, Saunders 4). Steals — CN 9 (S.Norman 3, Anderson and Lawson 2), THN 4 (Hart 2). Blocks — CN 1 (White), THN 2 (Bell and Stewart). Turnovers — CN 7, THN 11. Total Fouls – CN 11, THN 12.
JV — THN 29 (Hart 10), CN 27 (Matsuno 10).
Next — Columbus North (10-6 overall, 2-1 Conference Indiana) hosts Jennings County on Thursday. Terre Haute North (6-9, 0-3) hosts South Vermilion on Wednesday.
