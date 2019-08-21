In almost every case, a high school football team coming off a 2-8 season, and with a small senior class returning, would not be reason for optimism.
Terre Haute North is going to try to be the exception that proves that rule this fall.
There are a couple of reasons why the optimistic outlook might work for the Patriots, and the first of those is that quite a few sophomores got their feet wet as regulars in 2018.
"They took their lumps," coach Chris Barrett, "but even though we're young [this season], we're still experienced."
The other reason involves a sophomore who didn't have a regular job last year. Junior quarterback Matt Gauer (6-foot-3, 170) got his first start in last Friday's controlled scrimmage at South Vermillion and threw for five touchdowns while running for a sixth.
Those who would point out that South Vermillion is a Class 3A school have a valid reason for skepticism. Those who watched Gauer's strong arm and his elusiveness — added to a gunslinger's mentality that will drive Barrett crazy from time to time — are a little less doubtful and wanting to see more.
"We're pretty solid at all the skill positions," Barrett pointed out recently, "and we have two offensive tackles back, [Kyle] Merritt can be an outstanding center and our guards are big."
The skill-position conversation begins with junior Jace Russell (5-9, 155), because he could wind up at almost any of them. He's listed as the starting running back, the starting slotback in certain formations and is also the backup quarterback (a role he filled as a freshman until his fearlessness made his coach nervous).
Junior Deven Stillwell (6-2, 165) had some moments as a starter last year and three more juniors — Eli Moody (5-10, 160), Mahki Johnson (6-2, 170) and Jayson Cottrell (5-10, 170) — are candidates at wide receiver. Junior Parker Milner (5-8, 200) or sophomore Jazz Brown (5-10, 210) will get the call when the Patriots use a fullback, and sophomore Patrick Corrigan (6-0, 205) is a possibility at tight end (and another backup QB, if necessary). Junior Nick Winchell (5-7, 165) is the backup running back.
The returning tackles are senior Brayden Brookins (6-6, 310) and junior K.C. Bowling (6-4, 250), with senior Kyle McCullough (6-4, 262) in reserve. Merritt (6-0, 245) is a junior who replaces all-stater Jack Sherman, while the guards are senior Nick Milner (5-11, 270) and sophomore Dylan Hersman (6-4, 225). Junior Brody Bailey (5-11, 250) and sophomore Malachi Newnum (5-9, 250) are potential backups.
North's only returning player who earned all-Conference Indiana honors is junior linebacker Conner Lutz (5-9, 170). "Proof that you don't have to be big to be a good football player," Barrett said of Lutz.
North's defensive backfield still includes several position battles, although junior Jack Dailey (5-9, 155) is a returning starter at free safety and sophomore Griffin Klingerman (5-10, 165) looks ready to take over at strong safety. Cornerback possibilities are juniors Jonathan Norris (5-9, 150), Andrew Medina (5-8, 165) and Garrett Howard (5-9, 155), with Cottrell, Johnson and — in a dire emergency — Russell also available. Junior Gaven Fisher (6-2, 170) is another safety.
Joining Lutz at linebacker could be senior Gavin Bible (5-8, 175) and sophomore Donovan Cherry (5-10, 185), with Brown, Winchell and sophomore Sam Saunders (6-2, 165) in the mix.
Junior Keegan Collins (6-0, 180) and senior Sam Sinclair (6-1, 200) are listed as defensive ends, with Saunders and Bowling other possibilities. The interior spots will rotate among Bailey, McCullough, Merritt, Newnum and Brookins.
Two of the team's nine seniors are potential kickers Jackson Guptill (5-8, 165) and Devan Thompson (5-9, 180). Gauer was the punter a year ago, and Corrigan handled kickoffs.
The still-young Patriots have things to clean up — "When you have 11 guys doing what they're told, you can be effective," Barrett said after last week's scrimmage — but they have an intriguing look.
"Matt Gauer's skill set is very interesting," Barrett said.
