High school football fans who base their preseason outlooks on star power might be looking at Terre Haute North as a potential powerhouse.
Coach Billy Blundell does not discourage that kind of thinking at all.
"I'm optimistic," he said recently. "I guess you always feel that way with a team of veterans, and we have 27 seniors."
The most familiar of the Patriot names are probably Damon Sturm and Bryson Carpenter, each of whom saw action during the 2019 season when both were freshmen. Sturm is back at running back and Carpenter at quarterback and both are looking forward to good years.
"Damon Sturm has been our go-to guy for the last couple years," coach Blundell said. "He's the engine to our offense.
"[Indiana State recruit] Jaden Wayt is obviously a special player," the coach continued, "and then we've got Bryson Carpenter, [receiver] Will Blundell and [receiver] Conner Bray." Wayt confirmed his coach's diagnosis at Friday's jamboree with a spectacular 40-yard catch from Carpenter.
All five of the veteran players mentioned are returning starters at the offensive skill positions. Another name that could be there, fullback Jesiah Richardson, might get a few carries — or blocking opportunities — this fall, but the 6-foot-1, 265-pound senior will see most of his action as the center and kingpin of North's defensive line.
"I know what these kids can do," said Blundell, who — partly because his son is one of them — has coached the senior group since youth football. "The key is staying healthy and executing."
Junior fullback Mason Tabor is the only new name among the starting skill-position players, but junior Kam Baker is a capable backup at both quarterback and receiver; Donovan Wright is Sturm's relief and scored North's only jamboree touchdown; and Sam Glotzbach, Kyler Dixon and Colby Gibson are also in the mix.
Up front, left tackle Connor Howard and center James McDonald are the most experienced of a group that also includes guards Elijah Brownfield and Emilio Medina and right tackle Gavin Branam.
Richardson and Mason DeSouza are the interior defensive linemen with Donald Dean and Cayden Carney at the ends. "We've got some guys up front," coach Blundell said. "I'm excited to see what they can do.
"We have some new linebackers coming in," he continued, although Aden Carter and Gaige Collins have seen plenty of action. Tristan Chatman is expected to be the third starter. "We've had strong linebacker play for a long time," the coach mentioned.
Wright and Gibson are expected to be the starting cornerbacks, with Zach Collins — he and Gaige are twins — and Kaleb Heubel at safeties. Reserve safety Jonathan Millington had a pick-six against South in Friday's scrimmage.
The kicking game returns intact with Jack Butwin the placekicker, Will Blundell the punter and Sturm a return specialist. Freshman Sam Weihert could see action in the return game too, and is also in the mix at cornerback.
"There's always a concern with depth. We've got to stay healthy up front," coach Blundell said. "Our main goal is for this group to execute, and if they do we have enough talent to be successful. Conference, sectional, even state [with Indianapolis Cathedral now in Class 6A] are all possible."
T.H. North schedule
Friday — At Northview, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 — Indianapolis Attucks, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 — At Bloomington South*, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 — At Terre Haute South*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 — Bloomington North*, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 — At Columbus North*, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 — Southport*, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 — At Indianapolis Chatard, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 — Brebeuf, 7:30 p.m.
* — denotes Conference Indiana game
